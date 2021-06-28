43m ago

add bookmark

SA's Kevin Anderson wins at Wimbledon, set to face Djokovic in second round

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kevin Anderson (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Anderson (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Anderson has won his opening match at Wimbledon after beating qualifier Marcelo Vera in four sets.

The big-serving South African didn't have it all his own way as he won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (7/4) in a clash that lasted over three hours.

Anderson smashed 41 aces during the encounter and conceded only one double fault.

He recorded a first serve percentage of 74% and won 76% of his first serve attempts. 

Anderson now has the small task of facing tournament favourite and number one seed, Novak Djokovic in the second round.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15231 votes
Cricket
12% - 4709 votes
Football
19% - 7116 votes
Athletics
3% - 1001 votes
Boxing
1% - 376 votes
Cycling
2% - 920 votes
Golf
5% - 1931 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3313 votes
Tennis
4% - 1372 votes
Water sports
1% - 348 votes
American sports
1% - 475 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

10h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

13h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo