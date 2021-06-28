SA's Kevin Anderson wins at Wimbledon, set to face Djokovic in second round

Kevin Anderson has won his opening match at Wimbledon after beating qualifier Marcelo Vera in four sets.

The big-serving South African didn't have it all his own way as he won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-6 (7/4) in a clash that lasted over three hours.

Anderson smashed 41 aces during the encounter and conceded only one double fault.

He recorded a first serve percentage of 74% and won 76% of his first serve attempts.

Anderson now has the small task of facing tournament favourite and number one seed, Novak Djokovic in the second round.