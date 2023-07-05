SA's Lloyd Harris bows out of Wimbledon in 1st round loss to world number 49

South Africa's Lloyd Harris is out of Wimbledon after he suffered a four-set first-round loss to Grégoire Barrère of France.



Harris lost 5-7, 7-5 (7/4), 5-7, and 3-6 in a match that finally got under way on Wednesday after it was postponed for two straight days because of rain at SW19.

Barrère ranked 49 in the world, took the first set 7-5 before Harris fought back to claim the second in a tie-break.

Barrère took a 2-1 lead by closing out the third set 7-5 before breaking Harris twice in the fourth set to claim the match and move to the second round.

Harris has had a tough year as he was initially injured and then struggled for form on his return.

Last week, however, he had an excellent run in Mallorca, where he reached the semi-finals before bowing out to Christopher Eubanks of the United States in three closely contested sets.

Harris, however, did win the doubles tournament at the event with his partner Yuki Bhambri.



