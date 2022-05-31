14m ago

Andy Murray 'angry' and 'upset' about Texas school shooting

Andy Murray cools down on a changeover during his second round US Open match against Felix Auger-Aliassime on 3 September 2020.
British tennis player Andy Murray said that last week's Texas school shooting which left 19 children and two teachers dead made him "angry" and was "unbelievably upsetting".

Murray was an eight-year pupil at a school in Dunblane, Scotland, in 1996 when a gunman killed 16 young children and a teacher in Britain's worst mass shooting.

Reflecting on last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School in the Texas town of Uvalde, the former world number one told the BBC: "It was obviously terrible, it's unbelievably upsetting.

"It makes you angry and it's incredibly upsetting for parents," the 35-year-old said.

Addressing the debate in the United States about gun control in the wake of the shooting, which was carried out by an 18-year-old man, Murray said that "surely at some stage you do something different (about gun laws)".

"I heard something on the radio the other day and it was a child from that school, and I experienced a similar thing when I was at Dunblane and a teacher coming out and waving all of the children under tables and telling them to go and hide," Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said.

"And it was a kid telling exactly the same story about how she survived it.

"They were saying that they go through these drills as young children, as seven-, eight-year-old children. How? How is that normal that children should be having to go through drills in case someone comes into a school with a gun?"


