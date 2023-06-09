Djokovic v Alcaraz: Young upstart looking to stop Novak's surge for Grand Slam No 23

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face each other in the French Open semi-finals on Friday.

Incredibly, the pair only met once before.

Alcaraz came away as the victor that time, also on clay.

The vigil has begun.



The tennis world, for one, has had to face up to the inevitable since Rafael Nadal confirmed what most would have been happy to deny a little while longer.

Yes, the march of time, that spiteful old leveller, takes no prisoners as the heroes of the millennial age have laid down their mantles, one after the other.

And, yes, we're all getting a little older - we who have witnessed the most gilded of sporting eras across all disciplines, those supreme beings who still straddled that beautiful hybrid cast between the romantic age and the age of the professional athlete.

For the first time since Nadal's debut in 2005, when he also won the first of 14 French titles in a Parisian summer, Roland Garros and the terracotta throne upon Court Philippe Chatrier is without its king.

Novak Djokovic, of the revered big three, stands as the last sentry of a golden era as he guards against the banging at the gates - a new era that no one is quite able to fathom yet.

Between the life we have known and the next epoch, many a false dawn has come and gone in the last decade.

The so-called next-Gen bandits of Dimitrovs and Thiems and Zverevs, then the next next-Gen of Medvedevs, Rublevs and Kyrgioses. Yes, these too have Tsitsipassed.

But then there's this other Spaniard, named Carlito Alcaraz. By all accounts, he is Nadal's heir apparent, and the big-smiling 20-year-old is knocking down the door.

And so we have the first of Friday's two French Open semi-finals.

On one hand, a 22-time Grand Slam champion in Djokovic, who is looking to clean up on cheap gongs now that a certain Swiss maestro and a raging bull are out of the picture.

On the other, Alcaraz, a champion of one since the US Open in September.

A year in unvaccinated exile for Djokovic and an injury withdrawal at the Australian Open this year for Alcaraz have ensured that the pair only met once when the latter had the better of the Serbian, soon after he had felled Nadal in Madrid last year.

This is their first Grand Slam meeting, a 45th semi-final in majors for Djokovic, only the second for Alcaraz.

To place things in context, Djokovic has faced Nadal, who himself won his maiden French slam at the tender age of 19, in an astonishing 59 encounters in a rivalry that has spanned 16 years.

Which of Alcaraz or Djokovic is the man to beat? It's difficult to say.

A lukewarm men's draw might suggest that they are the only two men to beat. Neither have been pushed too severely on their road to the semi-final.

It's worth noting that Alcaraz's win-loss ratio this year reads 32-3. Djokovic's is 22-4.

Djokovic is indisputably one of tennis' greats - by the time his career ends, the numbers, for what they're worth, will suggest he is the greatest.

Ruthless, calculating and chilling in a moment of fury when his forefinger drills at his temple and he snarls with a demented glint in the eye at the mob he has always managed to provoke. The Serb has always been the provocateur pulling the strings.

Of the big three, his longevity still has legs. He is supremely fit at 36 and at his most dangerous when presented with a worthy sparring partner.

Enter Carlito, with almost nothing to his name other than the promise of youth. Just a relentless playing style littered with "bend it like Carlos" lightning bolts from anywhere on court and the turn of speed on a dime. He is on the cusp of the most pregnant of pauses.

We have come to know what to expect, even from the big trio that defied all expectations. For Djokovic, this Spanish upstart is an opponent he does not know.

But of more significance on Friday is that we'll gain the inkling of an age we have not yet been able to imagine.



