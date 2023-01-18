1h ago

add bookmark

Nadal 'destroyed mentally' after early Australian Open exit

accreditation
Dave Marshall
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A dejected Rafael Nadal speaks to the media after losing to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
A dejected Rafael Nadal speaks to the media after losing to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In Melbourne

Rafael Nadal admitted to feeling "destroyed mentally" after a straight sets defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday.

At the tail-end of the second set, the Spaniard injured his left hip. The injury significantly impaired his movement and he admitted "to being in a lot of pain".

Nadal described "not wanting to retire during the match as the defending champion of the tournament".

"I couldn't hit my backhand or run, but I was committed to trying my best until the end," he told reporters.

Nadal, who rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in last year's final, cut a dejected figure during his post-match press conference.

"I've been out for a majority of seven months to recover from my previous injuries and be ready for this tournament.

"So, I really hope that [the injury doesn't] put me out of the court for a long time, because then it's tough to make all the recovery again. It's not only the recovery... it's all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level.

"I don't know how long this injury will keep me from playing again."

When asked how he might have performed if the injury did not occur, he was adamant: "I don't like the word 'if' in sport or in life."

Nadal revealed the motivation that keeps him going despite all of his injury setbacks.

"It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever. I like to feel myself competitive. I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to put a positive spin on his situation.

"You know, in the end, I can't complain about my life at all. So just in terms of sports and in terms of injuries and tough moments, I mean, that's another one. [I] just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at the moment."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp touraustralian openrafael nadaltennis
loading... Live
India 183/4
New Zealand 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
33% - 2650 votes
Lions
6% - 453 votes
Stormers
38% - 3053 votes
Sharks
24% - 1922 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

3h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo