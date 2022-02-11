OPINION | Why women's tennis MUST be increased to 5 sets at Slams: It's about merit

The time has come for women's tennis to be increased to five sets at Grand Slams, writes Nicolette Lategan.

Prepare for some disagreeable salvos after the newest and shiniest Aussie darling, Ash Barty, lifted the Daphne Ackhurst Memorial Cup last weekend, becoming the first Australian woman since 1978 to do so in an Australian Open women’s final.

A marvellous day for Australian patriotism. Another pretty average one for tennis viewers the world over.

It’s the Sunday fare in the men’s final they were licking their chops over and, once more, Rafa Nadal’s exploits have defied even the boundaries of language.

Before the Sunday final kicked off, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal stood at 20 titles apiece in the Grand Slam greatest of all time race. Certainly, the injured Federer and the acutely absent Djokovic, from his exiled sofa in the land of unvaccinated limbo, were tuned in for the battle for history in the men’s game as the Spaniard Nadal scuppered the Next Gen uprising in Russian iceman Daniil Medvedev.

The narrative is more complex, evolved, dynamic as the five-set size chapters unfold match to match, Slam to Slam, history to present day.

Five-set tennis allows us to know more of the character development and plot twists in one single men’s match of ebbs and flows, where any one of the aged top three of old can still abduct an upstart and fling them into galaxies unchartered.

There is no room for such complexities and depth of understanding in the three-set match.

Last Saturday’s women’s final was the perfect example. It’s over in the blink of an eye. It is the low cast ceiling of women’s sport in which there is no real test of the true nature of the Olympian athlete as told of in the museums of antiquity.

That Ash Barty, talented as she is, can mug a final in two sets off of American Danielle Collins in the space of 90 minutes, is money-back stuff. We’re flirting with Austen’s accomplished woman.

There is no time for Collins to regain mental footing after squandering a 5-1 lead in the second set; a mere moment can signal the end, rather than a false dawn.

The margins of three-set tennis are taut, freedom to let fly is clipped, and a battle rapport with one’s opponent barely disturbs the surface. It’s a quick dash in and out.

Finding range on serve, trawling the depths of a competitor’s spirit, looking into the abyss and on-the-turn strategy making; all this and more occurs in the five-setter. It eludes the women’s game, and they are poorer for it.

There is no space for the exploration of the body’s limits, of mental steel, where combat takes on metaphysical qualities only witnessed in the men’s tennis game.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer took each other to these realms in turns. It has made them the rightful kings of their sport. More importantly, it has opened the gates for the generations of men’s tennis players to come to follow them to these peaks.

The same cannot be said for women’s tennis.

They are hobbled by the finite three-setter when they should be soaring in the Grand Slams. Why? It’s about merit. Personal merit.

Take the girls to five sets. They’re strong enough. This is not a matter of paycheques.

There was a time when the prospect of Grand Slam finals weekend was a blessed treat. Both Saturday and Sunday. Few will admit this, but the women’s game has been reduced to the inbetweener after the ends and before the beginnings of the next men’s battle on any given Grand Slam order of play.

Watching a bit of Swiatek v Collins as a placeholder before the infinitely juicier belters of Gael Monfils v Matteo Berrettini, or the slugfest of Medvedev against a Canadian wunderkind in Felix Auger-Aliassime, has become the sports viewer’s couch routine.

That was my experience of the first Grand Slam of the year. Of any Grand Slam these past few years.

The Saturday final is the under-seasoned hors-d’oeuvre before the surefire men’s humdinger come Sunday.

As a woman, it’s an uncomfortable truth to contemplate, never mind utter aloud.

In glaring contrast to the heyday juggernauts of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who have surpassed their tennis ancestry of generations past, few names in the women's game have managed to do the same.

As the top three have seen the next crop of incumbents ushered in their droves in the men’s, Serena Williams stands alone in women's tennis, an anomaly of her craft, not the norm.

Williams, like the top three in the men’s, already has one court worn sneaker across the Hall of Fame threshold. An Amazonian alone with the ghosts of Steffi Graff, Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Mary Pierce, Jana Navotna, Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin to name a few still murmuring decades hence the 90s and 2000s.

The women’s game has not progressed since then if we can only refer to Serena as the lone example.

That her toughest peers were from the past and not her present is telling. Take a moment to contemplate a Serena unleashed over five sets.

Alas, we’ll keep looking to men in that search for infinity.