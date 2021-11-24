1h ago

PICS | Tennis legend Roger Federer shows Bok skipper Siya Kolisi around streets of Zurich

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Siya Kolisi and Roger Federer. (Photo: @rogerfederer/Twitter)
National rugby captain Siya Kolisi has made a detour in Switzerland before returning home from the Springboks' year-end tour in the United Kingdom.

Kolisi stopped in Zurich to meet up with tennis legend Roger Federer, who showed the Bok skipper around the streets of the Swiss city.

Federer, the owner of 20 Grand Slams, posted pictures on social media of himself and his parents, Robert and Lynette, meeting Kolisi.

Federer has a strong connection to South Africa as his mother Lynette was born in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

"Anyone need a tourist guide? I found a Springbok Loudly crying roaming the streets of Zurich. What a pleasure to see you Siya," Federer wrote on Twitter.

It's not the first time Federer and Kolisi have met up.

In February 2020, when the Swiss played Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in the Match In Africa at Cape Town Stadium, Kolisi was on hand to present Federer with a Springbok jersey on the court.

The Match in Africa set a world record for the most fans at a tennis match (51 954) - breaking the record set in November 2019 when Federer played Germany's Alexander Zverev in Mexico City in front of 42 517 fans.

It was the sixth instalment of exhibition matches for Federer's foundation, which supports educational and athletics programmes for children in Africa.

springboksatp tourherman mostertroger federersiya kolisitennis
