SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris makes Round of 16 exit at Atlanta Open

South African tennis ace Lloyd Harris bowed out of the ATP Atlanta Open after a straight-sets defeat to Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Wednesday.

Harris lost a tight encounter 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes.

Harris slammed 14 aces to his opponent's four and also finished with 26 winners to 15. But he never threatened on the Humbert serve and was unable to create a single break point opportunity. Humbert converted one of three break points.

Both players made nine unforced errors.

First Quarterfinalist: Ugo Humbert ????



7-6 (6), 6-4, past the big-serving South African to reach the last eight at #AtlantaOpen pic.twitter.com/3nBJ8UzsoF — TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) July 26, 2023

Harris, 26, will still feel chuffed with his effort this week in Atlanta, as he makes his way back on the ATP Tour after some injury struggles.

Harris reached the Atlanta main draw after coming through qualifying where he beat two Americans - Donald Young 6-1, 6-2 and Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2).

He then reached the Round of 16 with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Australia James Duckworth on Monday.

Harris, a former world No 31, entered the Atlanta Open ranked 204th in the world after missing the final six months of the 2022 season following wrist surgery. He recently pushed Wimbledon quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks to a third-set tie-break in the semi-finals of the Mallorca grass-court event.

Harris will now set his sights on next week's Washington Open as he continues his preparations for the US Open which starts at Flushing Meadows in New York on 28 August.



