SA's Kevin Anderson makes Newport quarter-finals upon return to ATP Tour

Herman Mostert
Kevin Anderson. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson continued to impress in his comeback with a Round of 16 victory at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Wednesday. 

Anderson beat Dutchman Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in one hour and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals of the grass-court event he won in 2021.

On Tuesday, Anderson won his first match 6-3, 6-2 against Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

Anderson, 37, retired from tennis in May 2022, but accepted a wild card entry into the ATP 250-level event. 

Anderson, who has won seven ATP Tour titles, will next play either American Steve Johnson or Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

The Johannesburg-born Anderson is a former world No 5 and a former finalist at the US Open and Wimbledon. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 US Open final and Novak Djokovic in the 2018 Wimbledon final.


