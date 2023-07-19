SA's Kevin Anderson makes Newport quarter-finals upon return to ATP Tour

South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson continued to impress in his comeback with a Round of 16 victory at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport on Wednesday.

Anderson beat Dutchman Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in one hour and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals of the grass-court event he won in 2021.

On Tuesday, Anderson won his first match 6-3, 6-2 against Canada's Gabriel Diallo.

Anderson, 37, retired from tennis in May 2022, but accepted a wild card entry into the ATP 250-level event.

Anderson, who has won seven ATP Tour titles, will next play either American Steve Johnson or Frenchman Ugo Humbert.



The Johannesburg-born Anderson is a former world No 5 and a former finalist at the US Open and Wimbledon. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 US Open final and Novak Djokovic in the 2018 Wimbledon final.



