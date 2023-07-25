24m ago

Share

SA's Lloyd Harris aces his way to impressive win at Atlanta Open

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa's Lloyd Harris serves at the Atlanta Open. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)
South Africa's Lloyd Harris serves at the Atlanta Open. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris rallied from a set down to beat Australian James Duckworth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Atlanta Open on Monday.

The 26-year-old Capetonian slammed 18 aces to move into the Round of 16 at the ATP 250-level event. Duckworth, in contrast, hit five aces.

In a high-quality match, Harris finished with 32 winners and only 12 unforced errors, while Duckworth had 22 winners and eight unforced errors.

Harris, a former world No 31, is now ranked 204th in the world after missing the final six months of the 2022 season following wrist surgery. He recently pushed Wimbledon quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks to a third-set tie-break in the semi-finals of the Mallorca grass-court event.

READ | Kevin Anderson exits Hall of Fame Open at quarter-final stage

Harris reached the Atlanta main draw after coming through qualifying where he beat two Americans - Donald Young 6-1, 6-2 and Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2).

Harris will next face the winner of Tuesday's all-French contest between seventh-seed Ugo Humbert and Constant Lestienne.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
atp tourherman mostertjames duckworthlloyd harristennis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 268 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 710 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2049 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2607 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 668 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 376 votes
Jake White
7% - 766 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo