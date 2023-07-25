SA's Lloyd Harris aces his way to impressive win at Atlanta Open

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris rallied from a set down to beat Australian James Duckworth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Atlanta Open on Monday.
The 26-year-old Capetonian slammed 18 aces to move into the Round of 16 at the ATP 250-level event. Duckworth, in contrast, hit five aces.
In a high-quality match, Harris finished with 32 winners and only 12 unforced errors, while Duckworth had 22 winners and eight unforced errors.
Ripper on the run ??— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 24, 2023
Top shelf shot from Lloyd Harris ??#AtlantaOpen pic.twitter.com/NLcd22bNiu
Harris, a former world No 31, is now ranked 204th in the world after missing the final six months of the 2022 season following wrist surgery. He recently pushed Wimbledon quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks to a third-set tie-break in the semi-finals of the Mallorca grass-court event.
“Happy to be playing tennis again, honestly.”— TennisONE App (@TennisONEApp) July 24, 2023
Lloyd Harris ???? following today’s second straight three-set win to reach the Atlanta R16…
The former no.31 sat out back half of ‘22 to recover from wrist surgery less than a year after his ‘21 US Open QF run #AtlantaOpen pic.twitter.com/E4vwcLEvDl
Harris reached the Atlanta main draw after coming through qualifying where he beat two Americans - Donald Young 6-1, 6-2 and Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2).
Harris will next face the winner of Tuesday's all-French contest between seventh-seed Ugo Humbert and Constant Lestienne.