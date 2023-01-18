SA's Lloyd Harris bows out in Australian Open 2nd round

Lloyd Harris' Australian Open singles campaign ended with a defeat to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the second round on Wednesday.

Fucsovics, the world No 78, beat the 186th-ranked South African 6-2, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in three hours and five minutes.

The big-hitting Fucsovics started like house on fire when the cruised through the opening two sets, before Harris rallied to steal the third set.

But Fucsovics proved just a little too consistent for Harris as he closed out the match in four sets. The Hungarian hit 38 winners compared to Harris' 27. Crucially, Fucsovics made fewer unforced errors - 37 to Harris' 55.

Harris made headlines earlier in the week when he upset Italian 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti in a five-set epic.

The Capetonian has had a tough time of late after a wrist injury saw him miss the second half of the 2022 season.

The former world No 31 entered the Australian Open on a protected ranking because of his injury and spent his time warming up for the year's first Grand Slam by playing Challenger Tour events.

Harris will not leave Melbourne just yet though, as he's scheduled to play in the men's doubles alongside compatriot Raven Klaasen. They face Spaniard Pedro Martinez and Brazilian Thiago Monteiro on Wednesday.