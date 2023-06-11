SA's Montjane, Ramphadi make history, secure French Open double titles

South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and Donald Ramphadi made history and secured titles at the French Open.

Paralympian Montjane, who had previously reached six doubles finals at Grand Slam tournaments between 2019 and 2022, has finally secured her well-deserved Grand Slam champion title.

Montjane teamed up with Yui Kamiji from Japan as the two clinched an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diede de Groot and Maria Moreno to claim the women's doubles trophy.

"It is such a great feeling and moment for me. I am really happy that I managed to win my first Grand Slam, even though it's doubles," said Montjane.

"It's a moment worth living for. I have been fortunate to play both singles and doubles, so it's an exciting time for me, and I will keep fighting for the singles title that I have been waiting for."

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Ros Fairbank in 1981.

Ramphadi joined Montjane on the prestigious Roland Garros podium.

Ramphadi joined doubles partner Andy Lapthorne from Britain as they delivered a thrilling performance.

The duo defeated the second-seeded pair of Heath Davidson from Australia and Robert Shaw from Canada with a 1-6, 6-2, 10-3 victory to secure the quads doubles title.

By securing this victory, Ramphadi added his name to the history books, becoming the first male South African - both able-bodied and wheelchair - to win a French Open title since Johan Kriek accomplished the feat in 1981.

Ramphadi, who was celebrating the win on his birthday, expressed his elation, stating, "It was truly nerve-wracking when we began, especially after losing the first set 6-1. However, with an experienced partner like Lapthorne, who is a natural leader, we regained our composure.

"We remembered our strategy from our match against the top-seeded team and implemented it throughout the second and final sets.

"It is truly amazing to hear that I am the first South African in 42 years to win the French Open. Coming from a challenging background, I am proud to serve as an example to young children in underprivileged circumstances, showing them that anything is possible when you envision it."