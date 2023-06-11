56m ago

Share

SA's Montjane, Ramphadi make history, secure French Open double titles

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South Africa star Kgothatso Montjane
South Africa star Kgothatso Montjane
Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images
  • South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and Donald Ramphadi made history and secured titles at the French Open.
  • Montjane clinched the women's wheelchair doubles trophy with partner Yui Kamiji.
  • Ramphadi secured the men's quads doubles title at Roland Garros.

South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and Donald Ramphadi secured Roland Garros titles in their respective events.

Paralympian Montjane, who had previously reached six doubles finals at Grand Slam tournaments between 2019 and 2022, has finally secured her well-deserved Grand Slam champion title.

Montjane teamed up with Yui Kamiji from Japan as the two clinched an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diede de Groot and Maria Moreno to claim the women's doubles trophy.

"It is such a great feeling and moment for me. I am really happy that I managed to win my first Grand Slam, even though it's doubles," said Montjane.

"It's a moment worth living for. I have been fortunate to play both singles and doubles, so it's an exciting time for me, and I will keep fighting for the singles title that I have been waiting for."

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Ros Fairbank in 1981.

Ramphadi joined Montjane on the prestigious Roland Garros podium. 

Ramphadi joined doubles partner Andy Lapthorne from Britain as they delivered a thrilling performance.

The duo defeated the second-seeded pair of Heath Davidson from Australia and Robert Shaw from Canada with a 1-6, 6-2, 10-3 victory to secure the quads doubles title.

By securing this victory, Ramphadi added his name to the history books, becoming the first male South African - both able-bodied and wheelchair - to win a French Open title since Johan Kriek accomplished the feat in 1981.

Ramphadi, who was celebrating the win on his birthday, expressed his elation, stating, "It was truly nerve-wracking when we began, especially after losing the first set 6-1. However, with an experienced partner like Lapthorne, who is a natural leader, we regained our composure.

"We remembered our strategy from our match against the top-seeded team and implemented it throughout the second and final sets.

"It is truly amazing to hear that I am the first South African in 42 years to win the French Open. Coming from a challenging background, I am proud to serve as an example to young children in underprivileged circumstances, showing them that anything is possible when you envision it."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
french openroland garrosdonald ramphadikgothatso montjanetennis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Australia 469/10 & 270/8
India 296/10 & 206/5
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 157 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 394 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1265 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1518 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 389 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 228 votes
Jake White
7% - 463 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo