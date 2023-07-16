16 Jul

Share

'Spanish bull' Alcaraz is me, Federer, Nadal rolled into one: Djokovic

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (Getty Images)
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (Getty Images)
  • Runner-up Novak Djokovic believes that 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is a clone of himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
  • Djokovic fell short of a Grand Slam and title record as the world number one sealed his maiden Wimbledon title.
  • Djokovic admits it's a tough one to swallow but praised Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic believes Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz possesses the "best of all three worlds", cloning the talents of himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

World number one Alcaraz defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final on Sunday after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

The result shattered 36-year-old Djokovic's bid to claim a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam crown.

Asked what makes the 20-year-old Alcaraz such a threat, the Serb star explained that he has duplicated his weapons, as well as Federer and Nadal - the storied 'big three' of tennis who between them have 65 Grand Slam titles.

"I think he's got basically best of all three worlds," said Djokovic.

"People have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that."

Hailing Alcaraz for his "Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness", Djokovic sees similarities in the renowned fighting spirit and "incredible defence" of Nadal.

Alcaraz's backhands are straight out of the Djokovic playbook.

"That's been my personal strength for many years," he said.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is a very complete player.

"Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)


'Tough to swallow'

In the immediate aftermath of his loss on Sunday, Djokovic was full of praise for Alcaraz.

Just last month, Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in the French Open semi-finals, with Alcaraz's challenge undermined by body cramping brought on by the stress of facing his rival.

However, Alcaraz has now beaten Djokovic twice in their three meetings, having first got the better of him on clay at the Madrid Masters last year.

"What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out," Djokovic told the champion during the Centre Court trophy ceremony.

"You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it.

"It's a tough one to swallow when you are so close."

Despite his defeat on Centre Court in 10 years, Djokovic, who had won the previous four Wimbledon titles, insisted he still has the desire to keep on chasing silverware at the majors.

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I'm really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to move on stronger," he said after seeing his 34-match win streak at the tournament ended.


He hailed Alcaraz, who now has two Grand Slam titles following his US Open breakthrough last year, and two titles on grass in just four tournaments on the surface.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously," said the Serb, who briefly broke down in tears as he addressed the crowd.

"I guess when all the emotions are settled I'll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here, to name a few - 2019 against Roger.

"Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens."

The result ended Djokovic's hopes of attempting the first men's calendar Grand Slam since 1969, having won the Australian and French Opens this year.

The last man to complete the sweep, Rod Laver, heaped praise on both men.

"Carlos Alcaraz....you certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever," the Australian tweeted.

"Novak Djokovic. I'm sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wimbledonnovak djokoviccarlos alcaraztennis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 265/7
Pakistan 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 259 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 672 votes
John Dobson
17% - 1964 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2509 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 645 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 359 votes
Jake White
7% - 738 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4138 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo