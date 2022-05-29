Tennis star Naomi Osaka left 'petrified' as gunshots heard during Brooklyn boxing blockbuster

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was caught inside the Barclays Centre and had to scurry into a room for cover, where she remained petrified, after a shooting took place reportedly outside the venue in Brooklyn after the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight on Saturday night.

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

Boxing fans at the arena initially perceived the shooting to be taking place inside the Barclays Centre during the bout according to a report.

However, a Sports Illustrated reporter, Chris Mannix, who was at the venue tweeted that hundreds of the more than 18 000 spectators who scurried out of the venue immediately had to stampede back inside after realising the shooting was taking place outside.

Crowd that was headed for the exits immediately starts rushing back into the arena. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

Frightening moments. Hundreds of fans started to rush back into the arena from the concourse. People -- including media -- ducking for cover. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 29, 2022

The US is reeling from a spate of mass shootings, the latest high-profile incident claiming lives of teachers and young children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.