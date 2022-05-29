1h ago

Tennis star Naomi Osaka left 'petrified' as gunshots heard during Brooklyn boxing blockbuster

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Naomi Osaka (Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka (Getty Images)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was caught inside the Barclays Centre and had to scurry into a room for cover, where she remained petrified, after a shooting took place reportedly outside the venue in Brooklyn after the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight on Saturday night.

Boxing fans at the arena initially perceived the shooting to be taking place inside the Barclays Centre during the bout according to a report.

However, a Sports Illustrated reporter, Chris Mannix, who was at the venue tweeted that hundreds of the more than 18 000 spectators who scurried out of the venue immediately had to stampede back inside after realising the shooting was taking place outside.

The US is reeling from a spate of mass shootings, the latest high-profile incident claiming lives of teachers and young children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

