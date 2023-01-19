WATCH | After almost 6 hours on court, Andy Murray seals one of the greatest comebacks ever

There's never been any doubt about Andy Murray's talent and tenacity, and on Thursday at the Australian Open, those traits were on show in full force.

Murray secured his place in the third round at the first Grand Slam of the year by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia 4-6, 6-7 (4/7). 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 and 7-5 in five gruelling sets in a match that took 5 hours and 45 minutes and only finished at 4 am.

WATCH below as Murray wins the clash in one of the greatest tennis comebacks of all time.



