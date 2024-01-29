Decline and fall of Test cricket? Don't tell West Indies or England

Algerian Olympic boxer in gender row advances after opponent retires after 46 secs

Tatjana solidifies status as SA's greatest ever Olympian with 200m silver

Tatjana retires after Paris heroics: 'I want to be remembered for bringing people joy'

Tatjana bows out a South African sporting icon: 'She was gracious, but she was tough'

LIVE | Paris 2024: Chad out! SA Olympic hero fails to qualify for 100m butterfly SFs

Get the Sport Report every Thursday to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Can you ace them all?

Voting Booth

What do you make of the decision to back Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain for the upcoming series against Ireland?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

It's no-brainer! Siya is the Springbok captain He shouldn't be playing! I'm worried about his fitness I think it's right for him to captain this series, but he won't get to 2027. Results