17m ago

add bookmark

Mark Boucher named head coach of IPL giants Mumbai Indians

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Mark Boucher. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Mark Boucher was on Friday confirmed as head coach of Indian Premier League outfit Mumbai Indians.

This comes after Boucher dropped a bombshell earlier this week by announcing he would retire as South Africa head coach after the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia in October.

The Mumbai Indians said in a statement that Boucher's first engagement would be the 2023 IPL.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy," Mumbai chairperson, Akash. M. Ambani, said.

Boucher, a former Proteas wicketkeeper, added that it was "an honour and privilege" to be named Mumbai head coach.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport. I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit," he said.

Boucher takes over from Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who was the head coach of the Mumbai Indians since 2017. Jayawardene has been elevated to the franchise's global head of performance.

The Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team in history, having won the prestigious event five times.

However, they had a torrid 2022 season by finishing last with just four wins from 14 matches. 

READ | Aussie Katich named MI Cape Town head coach, Amla unveiled as batting guru


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mumbai indiansproteasiplmark boucherherman mostertcricket
Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
Fri 15 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
Sat 16 Apr 22 10:00 AM (SAST)
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
212 Channel 212
View More
Results
Sun 29 May 22
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets
Fri 27 May 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
Wed 25 May 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Gujarat Titans
14
10
20
Team Logo
2. Rajasthan Royals
14
9
18
Team Logo
3. Lucknow Super Giants
14
9
18
Team Logo
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore
14
8
16
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo