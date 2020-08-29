ANALYSIS | How will CSA's Transformation Ombud solve cricket's past and present divisions?

The announcement of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) new Transformation Ombudsman, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, has given the beleaguered organisation a chance to clear up questions around the new independent office, but a thick fog of doubt remains.

And it's a cloud that will clear only when Ntsebeza, who is a former Truth and Reconciliation Commission commissioner, opens his in tray to complaints and grievances from those who suffered racial discrimination in cricket.

In the past few months, cricket has been besieged by stories of racial discrimination, sometimes in overt and others covert tones, that have the public and former players baying for blood.