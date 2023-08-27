Big week for women's cricket clouded by Proteas coaching saga: Moreeng denies rift

When Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced earlier this week – in somewhat awkward fashion at times – that it was launching a professional women's league, it was supposed to be met with unbridled optimism.

Instead, the fanfare has been muted because the team that proved the catalyst for the venture – the Proteas, who in March became the first national cricket team to reach the final of an ICC event – are stuck in a strange limbo because of reported unhappiness with the retention of head coach Hilton Moreeng.