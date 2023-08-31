Brevis or Stubbs' Proteas door to the World Cup? Relentless Reeza has it close to bolted

Contrary to what a record defeat in T20 internationals would suggest, the Proteas didn't exactly learn much in Wednesday night's 111-run mauling at the hands of a rampant Australia at Kingsmead.



They were undercooked, badly, and while Reeza Hendricks reiterated sternly afterwards that "it wasn't an excuse", it mitigates various aspects of the performance, such as bowling that definitely didn't lack a willingness to be adaptable but fell short in execution.

Knock-ons in the field were a fairly regular occurrence and the batting line-up - an odd combination of granting upstarts like Dewald Brevis a chance and ODI stalwarts Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen game time - was unbalanced for the demands of chasing 227.