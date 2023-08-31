10m ago

Share

Brevis or Stubbs' Proteas door to the World Cup? Relentless Reeza has it close to bolted

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reeza Hendricks.
Reeza Hendricks.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Contrary to what a record defeat in T20 internationals would suggest, the Proteas didn't exactly learn much in Wednesday night's 111-run mauling at the hands of a rampant Australia at Kingsmead.

They were undercooked, badly, and while Reeza Hendricks reiterated sternly afterwards that "it wasn't an excuse", it mitigates various aspects of the performance, such as bowling that definitely didn't lack a willingness to be adaptable but fell short in execution.

Knock-ons in the field were a fairly regular occurrence and the batting line-up - an odd combination of granting upstarts like Dewald Brevis a chance and ODI stalwarts Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen game time - was unbalanced for the demands of chasing 227.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
proteasreeza hendrickst20 series
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
41% - 5009 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1272 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2908 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 2077 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 1011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo