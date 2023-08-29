1h ago

Share

Brevis steps onto international stage: 'I feel the pressure, but I like it'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dewald Brevis of the Proteas during the South Africa men's national cricket team training session at SuperSport Park on August 25, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa.
Dewald Brevis of the Proteas during the South Africa men's national cricket team training session at SuperSport Park on August 25, 2023 in Centurion, South Africa.
Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images
  • Dewald Brevis, dubbed 'Baby AB' for emulating AB de Villiers, set to debut in Australia's South Africa cricket tour.
  • Brevis known for hitting powerful sixes, holds South African T20 record score but lacks consistent franchise success.
  • Brevis seeks to prove himself in T20 series to secure a spot in the Cricket World Cup squad; other players also vying for selection.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Dewald Brevis will take a step onto cricket's big stage during Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa, which starts with the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

Brevis, 20, was nicknamed 'Baby AB' for the way he modelled his game on that of retired South African star AB de Villiers.

He wears the same number 17 on his shirt and has the ability to hit big sixes, particularly in the area between midwicket and long-on.

He slammed a South African T20 record score of 162 off 57 balls in a domestic match last October but has yet to have consistent success for franchise teams in four countries.

T20 international squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Brevis is expected to make his international debut in the T20 series and will need to live up to the early hype about his career to secure a ticket to the 50-overs Cricket World Cup in India in October and November.

Brevis is part of an 18-man squad for a five-match one-day international series which follows the T20s. Only 15 players will go to the World Cup.

"I know there will always be expectations," he said. "Pressure is always there; I feel the pressure, but I like it. I just want people to get to know me as Dewald Brevis and just see how I go about my things."

Several other players from both sides will also be keen to press their World Cup claims.

Australia's leading fast bowlers will miss the T20 series, providing an opportunity for newcomer Spencer Johnson as well as Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis to make a mark in the shorter games before being part of the one-day series.

Australian batsman Travis Head said on Monday that Johnson deserved his selection after injuries had hampered him early in his career.

"He bowls at high speed and swings the ball. He can be a match-winner."

All-rounder Aaron Hardie will want to make the most of his first international call-up.

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, 22, has had a rapid rise to prominence and will be making his T20 international debut after playing in two Test matches and two one-day internationals.

The white-ball series will provide hard-hitting Tristan Stubbs with a chance to cement a World Cup place.

Matthew Wade was a late replacement in the Australian T20 squad after Glenn Maxwell suffered an ankle injury in training in Durban.

Fixtures:

30 August, first T20 international, Durban

1 September, second T20 international, Durban

3 September, third T20 international, Durban

7 September, first one-day international, Bloemfontein

9 September, second one-day international, Bloemfontein

12 September, third one-day international, Potchefstroom

15 September, fourth one-day international, Centurion

17 September, fifth one-day international, Johannesburg 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
41% - 4924 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1258 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2892 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 2057 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 1006 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo