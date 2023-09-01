Brits fifty in vain as Proteas women lose to Pakistan in T20 thriller

Tazmin Brits' half-century was in vain as Pakistan sealed victory against South Africa in the opening T20I against Pakistan.

Pakistan take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Karachi.

The second T20I will get under way on Sunday at 16:30.

Tazmin Brits' half-century was in vain as Pakistan sealed a thrilling victory against the Proteas in the opening T20I encounter on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan, who take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series which is not broadcasted on SuperSport, sealed a final-ball victory after reaching 151 and capturing a five-wicket win.

The second T20I is set for Sunday (16:30 SA time).

Chasing 151 runs to win, Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Shawaal Zulfiqar in the third over.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp took the new ball and struck in the third over as she got Zulfiqar caught for 11.

Pakistan then fell victim to two runouts as Sidra Ameen fell short of her crease after a positive-looking 33 off 32 balls, and Ayabonga Khaka ran out captain Nida Dar (2).

Bismah Maroof top-scored with 37 off 30 balls (hitting four fours), while Aliya Riaz contributed 28 and Muneeba Ali scored 19 to clinch a thrilling victory in Karachi.



Earlier on, Brits and new skipper Laura Wolvaardt adapted quickly to conditions as they took on the Pakistan bowling attack.

The duo produced a sparkling 85-run opening partnership as they looked set to take the Proteas to a commanding total.

Wolvaardt, who prior to the tour had said that captaincy would not impact her ability with the bat, fell short of a half-century when she was bowled out by Nashra Sandhu.

Wolvaardt departed for 44 off 38 balls (hitting six fours), but her dismissal brought in the experienced Kapp.

Brits then shared another 58-run stand with Kapp as the pair inflicted more agony on the hosts.

Kapp contributed a handy 19 off 13 balls (hitting two fours) before she was caught off the bowling of Sadia Iqbal.

Brits brought up her eighth T20 half-century off just 44 balls as she continued her fine form from February's T20 Women's World Cup.

Brits played a splendid knock of 78 off 64 balls (hitting nine fours and a six) before departing in the final over after she was caught off the bowling of Fatima Sana.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 150-3 in 20 overs (Brits 78, Wolvaardt 44, Sandhu 1/20, Iqbal 1/22)

Pakistan 151-5 in 20 overs (Maroof 37, Ameen 33, Kapp 1/24)

Result: Pakistan win by 5 wickets runs