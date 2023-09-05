30m ago

Share

Calls for 'smart batting' as Proteas not perturbed by lack of all-rounders in World Cup squad

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter
Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter
Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
  • Proteas coach Rob Walter and captain Temba Bavuma are not perturbed with their batting depth.
  • The Proteas selected only one all-rounder in their 15-man squad for next month's Cricket World Cup in India.
  • Walter highlighted Sisanda Magala's ability with the bat and is eager to mould Gerald Coetzee into an all-rounder.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter and skipper Temba Bavuma are not too concerned over South Africa's World Cup squad's batting depth.

This comes after Walter only picked one all-rounder, Marco Jansen, in his 15-man group for next month's Cricket World Cup in India.

The Proteas side-stepped experienced Wayne Parnell, who continues his recovery from a left shoulder injury.

Proteas World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen


Skipper Bavuma will lead the side and is one of the eight players who've received their maiden World Cup call-ups.

With only one all-rounder selected, South Africa's lower-order batting depth has been put into question.

"We've got a backup batter in the group," Walter told reporters in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

"I back all of them, they're very versatile as well. If someone was knocked out through injury, then we certainly have the replacements to come into India.

"I didn't feel that we needed to carry an extra batter in the squad at the expense of the team."

Bavuma says that the Proteas top order is not concerned about the lower-order's inability to bat.

"I don't think it'll curtail us as batters," said Bavuma.

"It's something we are aware of as a team but I think maybe it just calls out on a bit of smartness from us.

"In approaching the games as batters, it will all be the same. We're always looking to be positive. We're always looking for opportunities to turn the game into our favour, to back our skill and game sense and do that consistently over a period."

READ | Rookie Coetzee only surprise as Proteas name 2023 Cricket World Cup squad

Walter hopes to bring seamer Sisanda Magala's batting prowess to the fore and hinted at moulding fast bowler Gerald Coetzee into a potential all-rounder.

"The number seven spot is key in 50-over cricket. For me, it's assessing what the combined capabilities of seven, eight and nine, and their capability with the bat," said Walter.

"If I look at Marco, we've seen him play some pivotal knocks at number seven already and he's only getting better.

"Sisanda's capability is sometimes undervalued. He's done it for the Lions time and time again, and under pressure. That's something that we've been working tirelessly on, is his batting capability.

"You also got guys like Gerald, you saw a little bit of it in the T20s and he's got a great understanding of what the game requires from him," he continued.

"He's got a really good skill set and certainly, he's someone who will be looking to grow from an all-round capability point of view.

"We've put a huge amount of emphasis on their batting and ability to contribute at the back end of our batting line-up.

"If you've got those guys that can bat down to number nine or 10, it certainly lengthens the batting line-up significantly."

The Proteas make their final preparations for the World Cup with a five-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Thursday in Bloemfontein.

Play on Thursday starts at 13:00.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteascwc 2023rob waltergerald coetzeesisanda magalamarco jansentemba bavumacricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
41% - 5170 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1294 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2950 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 2106 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 1020 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

14h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

14h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo