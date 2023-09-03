Chastened Proteas rope in familiar face to help cure bowling woes ahead of World Cup

Respected bowling guru Eric Simons has been roped in to steer the Proteas' bowling unit for the 50-over World Cup in India next month.

The former national coach's return to the fold is timely after a raw South African attack was taken to the cleaners by the Aussies in a 3-0 T20 series whitewash.

Proteas white-ball mentor Rob Walter admitted that his charges were thoroughly outclassed by the visitors.

For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.



The Proteas have officially roped in a former national head coach to get its misfiring attack primed for the 50-over World Cup in India starting next month.

White-ball mentor Rob Walter on Sunday confirmed that Eric Simons will be South Africa's bowling coach in the short-term, spanning the five-match ODI series against the Australians starting next week as well as the showpiece tournament.

The seasoned 61-year-old's involvement is timely after an inexperienced bowling group was hammered by the Baggy Greens batters in the T20 series in Durban, where the Proteas succumbed to a 3-0 series whitewash on Sunday.

READ | Dominant Australia take T20 clean sweep over Proteas

Simons, who represented South Africa in 23 ODIs, was in charge of the national side from 2002 to 2004 - notably at the helm for the 2003 World Cup fiasco on home soil - and boasted a 58% and 55% win percentage in Tests and ODIs respectively.

He did, however, receive a 2011 World Cup winner's medal as bowling consultant for India and is a longtime coaching stalwart of the Super Kings T20 franchises.

"Eric has been joining us throughout the winter and will be with us for the ODI series and World Cup," Walter said following the five-wicket loss at a packed Kingsmead.

The Proteas had been employing Rory Kleinveldt in an interim capacity previously and roped in Dolphins assistant Quinton Friend for the week in Durban.

The bowling firepower is expected to be significantly bolstered for the 50-over stuff as front-liners Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje both return, while currently injured duo of Wayne Parnell (shoulder) and Sisanda Magala (knee) are on the mend.

Walter, nonetheless, didn't shy away from the horrors endured by the raw attack that did duty in the T20s, which tellingly also saw the two spearheads - Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi - struggle.

Keshav Maharaj also proved expensive on Sunday, but it was his first competitive game of cricket in any shape or form since injuring his Achilles in March.

Gallo Images Sydney Seshibedi

"There's no running away from it. The Australians batting skills were far better than what we were able to offer with the ball," said Walter.

"To be fair, it's a tough situation when the same guys, who have been put under pressure the one night, are back less than two days later. But I'll never question a player's effort and the diligence and work they put in.



"We got a hard lesson in terms of not executing our skills. When we were inaccurate, they really punished us. For me, as much as it was an eye-opener for me and our bowling unit, it gives us a strong direction of what we need to do better and to contend with some of the best in the world."

While the batting improved gradually - even though it was punctuated more by individual contributions of Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira (who impressed mightily on debut with a 21-ball 48 on Sunday) - the overall product was distinctly lacking.

"To be blunt, we were outplayed throughout, in both departments. There were some small lights ahead of the tunnel, we improved in little bits," said Walter.

"We made a fist of the series, but as we found out, you really have to be on the money with the bowling otherwise you will be hit for boundaries. We weren't good enough and even up to it at time.

"I suppose the learnings are strong."



