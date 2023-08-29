Dossier of failure: Proteas' surprisingly poor T20 record at home against Aussies

The Proteas go into their three-match T20 series against the Australians with a surprisingly poor record at home.

In four series since 2009, South Africa have only managed to win one of them and, at times, have found the going tough.

News24 looks back at a dossier of failure.

The Proteas begin their three-match T20 series against the Australians in Durban on Wednesday evening as an exercise characterised by somewhat split priorities.



It's true Rob Walter and his troops need to start testing combinations and finding suitable trump cards for next year's World T20 in the Caribbean and US, but there's a 50-over World Cup in India commencing in just over a month, which could render this series an extension of the ODI series that follows next week.

Whether history plays a factor in South Africa's preparation and eventual performances is a moot point, but they boast a surprisingly poor record when it comes to T20 series against the Baggy Greens on African soil.

In fact, since their first series in 2009, the Proteas haven't won any of the last three assignments against their opponents.

2009: PROTEAS WIN SERIES 2-0

Following the trauma of a lost Test series, the Proteas went into this skirmish with a refreshed squad and tried out several unknown (at the time) domestic stalwarts to make their mark.

In a white-knuckle affair at the Wanderers, David Hussey - younger and more mercurial bother of "Mr Cricket" Mike - did absolutely everything he could to drag his team over the line.

His unbeaten 44-ball 88 was the cornerstone of the Aussies' 164/7 as the wily Robin Peterson grabbed 3/30.



Hussey's occasional off-spin then delivered handy figures of 2/21 in four as the South Africans seemed set to fall short before Albie Morkel smashed a brutal 37 off 19 and had Mark Boucher (36*) for support as the hosts surged home for a four-wicket win.

Two days later, South Africa took first strike on a two-paced Centurion surface and struggled to get going.

So, they took a punt on a debutant named Roelof van der Merwe, who managed to pull a six over point and ended up making a crucial 48 off 30.

It was the first glimpse of how the "Bulldog" would illuminate the T20 stage over a fruitful career.

Having reached a decent 156/5, the Proteas attack suffocated the Aussies, Johan Botha being the highlight with 2/16.

2014: AUSTRALIA WON SERIES 2-0 (1 NO-RESULT)

Late summer in 2014 was dogged by flooding in the northern parts of South Africa, meaning this series was always going to be affected by the elements.

The first game was washed out and the second was a seven-over affair that was always going to be lottery.

Quinton de Kock slammed four sixes in a 20-ball 41 as South Africa reached 80/1.

David Warner, who has been a pest over the years for the South Africans, outdid his counterpart in making 40 off 16 as the Proteas got their tactics wrong, letting a raw Beuran Hendricks get smashed for 31 runs off two overs while leaving Kyle Abbott, who took a wicket and five runs in his solitary over, with one un-bowled.



With no prospect of winning the series, the Proteas underperformed badly in the final game, slumping to a lowly 128/7 as Mitchell Starc (2/16) and Glenn Maxwell (2/19) thrived.

2016: AUSTRALIA WON SERIES 2-1

The Proteas' series was dominated by somewhat distracting discourse over whether AB de Villiers should've been promoted to opener in the shortest format to maximise his influence for that year's upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

It sounded fine in theory, but it was complicated by the fact Hashim Amla was flourishing as a T20 opener and had built a good rapport with De Kock.

Ironically, De Villiers failed in both his innings, at least helping the selectors in their mission for sanity to prevail and keeping him at No 4.



On the field, South Africa started brightly.

The underrated David Wiese (2/16) and wizardly Imran Tahir (3/21) combined superbly to bring the hosts back into the game after an explosive start by Aaron Finch, who made 40 off 18.

Du Plessis' anchoring 40 was useful, but South Africa struggled to keep up with a target of 158 before David Miller found his range to carry his team home with a splendid, unbeaten 53 off 35.

On a balmy Highveld afternoon, Du Plessis was at it again as he crafted a magnificent 41-ball 79 as the Proteas charged to 204/7, De Kock (44) and Miller (33) providing excellent support.

The Aussies looked in trouble as South Africa made a good start with the ball but dropping Warner down to No 4 seemed to unnerve the home side as the left-hander slammed a brilliant 77 off 40 and allowed the flamboyant Maxwell to recover from a streaky start to smash a match-clinching 75 off 43.

In the decider at Newlands, Amla was at his serene best in finishing on an unbeaten 97 off 62, though the Proteas were criticised for not accelerating more at the death given they had wickets in hand.

A total of 178/4 was somewhat underwhelming, and the Aussies took advantage, Steve Smith (44) and Shane Watson (42) taking the lead in a comfortable six-wicket win.

2020: AUSTRALIA WON SERIES 2-1

The understated Ashton Agar, made famous in 2013's Ashes for his 99 as No 11 in the first Test, had become a useful T20 all-rounder and enjoyed one of his greatest international outings in the first match at the Wanderers.

His nine-ball 20 allowed the Aussies to capitalise on a good platform from the top-order as they reached an imposing 196/6.

The Proteas' brittle batting had become an issue over that summer, and it reared its head badly in reply.

Agar, bowling left-arm spin, grabbed a career-best 5/24 as the hosts collapsed to 89, a total that would've been worse had Kagiso Rabada not made 22 batting at eight.

The turnaround at St George's Park in Gqeberha was stark as the South Africans showed their fight.

De Kock's excellent 70 off 47 was the cornerstone of a 158/4 total batting first, which didn't seem enough as long as Warner - who would end on 67 off 56 - was at the crease, but some outstanding death bowling by Anrich Nortje and the wicket-taking wiles of Lungi Ngidi starved the Aussie talisman of the strike.

So effective were the bowlers the Aussies fell quite a substantial 12 runs short.



Any thoughts of that translating into newfound confidence for the decider dissipated quickly when the Aussies delivered an almost carbon copy of their Wanderers showing.

Warner (57) and Finch (55) led the charge to 193/5 before a menacing Starc (3/23) and giddy Agar (3/16) decimated the Proteas batting order for a depressing 96 in 15.3 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen's 24 off 19 was barely noticeable amid the horror.