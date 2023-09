When the Proteas announce their 15-man squad on Tuesday morning for the 50-over World Cup that commences in India next month, there will be similarities with the Springboks' send-off last month only in terms of a lack of surprises.

Head coach Rob Walter's group - note that Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Enoch Nkwe has abolished the selection panel model and handed autonomy to national coaches - will bear the unmistakable mark of "tried-and-tested".