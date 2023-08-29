How Donovan Ferreira went from salesman to Proteas trump card in just over a year

Whenever Donovan Ferreira reaches a new high point in his cricket career, he invariably needs to ask for a leave of absence, in various guises of course.

Two years ago, he had to ask his line manager at IXU Sport to miss a few days of being a brand ambassador and salesman because Mandla Mashimbyi, the Titans head coach, came knocking on his door with an opportunity to help the team in a low-key CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Upgraded to a pay-for-play deal a few months later, in early 2022, Ferreira had to do so again for the more prominent T20 Challenge, a venture where he impressed to the extent he was granted a full-time contract at the Titans for last season.