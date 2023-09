The messy nature of the Proteas' early T20 series loss to Australia is exemplified by Lungi Ngidi's struggles.



The 27-year-old quick – along with Tabraiz Shamsi, the only established international in South Africa's distinctly raw bowling attack – boasts numbers that paint a grim picture after two comprehensive defeats at Kingsmead: Cumulative figures of 0/90 in just 6.5 overs at a run-gushing economy rate of 13.84.