Maharaj is Proteas' own Pollard project in World Cup race: 'We need to give him that chance'

Almost eerily, the Proteas' battle to have Keshav Maharaj ready for the 50-over World Cup in India in less than two months mirrors the Springboks' mission with Handre Pollard.



Maharaj, for the majority of his international career considered South Africa's first-choice spinner in Test cricket, has shot up in estimation in the white-ball formats over the past few years and is now thought to be a key component in the side's mission to make a decent fist at the showpiece tournament.

The 33-year-old left-arm tweaker, however, hasn't played competitively since early March, when he agonisingly and bizarrely tore his Achilles as he celebrated a wicket in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers.