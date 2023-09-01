Proteas without Jansen for remainder of Australia T20 series, Maharaj declared fit

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen has been released from the remainder of the T20I series but will return for the ODIs.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj is also deemed fit after recuperating from a left Achilles injury.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, with the second T20I taking place on Friday.

The Proteas will be without Marco Jansen for the remainder of the T20I series against Australia in Durban.

South Africa trail the three-match series 1-0 after their 111-run loss in the opening T20 on Wednesday.

Jansen, who took one for 45 and scored 20 runs in the first T20, has been released from the squad to attend his sister's wedding.

Jansen will, however, return for the five-match ODI series against Australia.

Proteas squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Meanwhile, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj has been cleared to play in the T20 and ODI series.

Maharaj was in doubt after recuperating from a ruptured left Achilles.

The 33-year-old successfully participated in the Dolphins' pre-season 50-over match against the Tuskers in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Proteas seam bowler Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the second T20I due to a left knee injury.

The 32-year-old felt discomfort during training and subsequent scans revealed an infrapatellar tendinopathy.

The medical team will continue to manage him ahead of Sunday's third T20I.

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell is also still in doubt after he developed a recurrence of a left shoulder injury.

The second T20I is scheduled for 18:00.

Australia tour to South Africa fixtures:

1 September, second T20 international, Durban

3 September, third T20 international, Durban

7 September, first one-day international, Bloemfontein

9 September, second one-day international, Bloemfontein

12 September, third one-day international, Potchefstroom

15 September, fourth one-day international, Centurion

17 September, fifth one-day international, Johannesburg