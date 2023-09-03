Proteas women disappoint in T20 series loss to Pakistan after Sidra's heroics

The Proteas have lost the three-match T20I series after a seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in Karachi, which gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Chasing 151 to win, Pakistan cruised to victory thanks to a half-century by Sidra Ameen.

The third and final T20I is scheduled on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan women clinched a T20 series victory as the hosts defeated South Africa in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Chasing 151 for victory, Sidra Ameen smashed a half-century to help her side earn a seven-wicket win.

Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series, with the final T20 scheduled on Monday (16:30 SA time).

Pakistan quickly took on the Proteas bowling attack before Nonkululeko Mlaba struck in her first over.

After leaking nine runs, Mlaba got the breakthrough as Shawaal Zulfiqar attempted a pull only to find the mid-wicket fielder as she departed for four.

However, boundaries continued to go Pakistan's way as the Proteas bowlers struggled to contain the free-flow of runs.

Sidra brought up her third T20I half-century off just 35 balls as Pakistan took complete control of proceedings.

Sidra and Bismah Maroof put on a solid 68-run second-wicket partnership to keep up with the required run rate with ease.

Mlaba finally got the breakthrough as Maroof advanced down the wicket and was bowled for 27 off 26 balls.

A settled Sidra was unluckily bowled out by Delmi Tucker after the ball popped up and removed her bails as she departed for 61 off 44 balls (hitting six fours and a six).

Muneeba Ali's unbeaten 26 and Aliya Riaz's quick-fire unbeaten 31 off 18 balls saw Pakistan home with five balls to spare.

Earlier, opener Tazmin Brits and Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt got the visitors off to a slow start after being sent to bat first.

Brits and Wolvaardt, however, built another solid foundation for the Proteas as the duo rotated strike in their 74-run opening stand.

However, the hosts got their breakthrough as Wolvaardt tried to go big but found the fielder in the deep off Nashra Sandhu for 41 off 34 balls (hitting six fours).

Brits followed her opening partner shortly thereafter as she smashed the ball to the long-on fielder off Sadia Iqbal.

Brits, who was looking to replicate Friday's 78, struggled to get going as she fell short of another half-century, scoring 46 off 48 balls (hitting two fours and a six).

Marizanne Kapp made a handy 26 off 24 before she was run out while all-rounder Nadine de Klerk made a quick unbeaten 21 as the Proteas were restricted to 150-3 in their 20 overs.

Scores in brief:

South Africa 150-3 in 20 overs (Brits 46, Wolvaardt 41, Iqbal 1/22, Sandhu 1/24)

Pakistan 156-3 in 19.1 overs (Sidra 61, Riaz 31*, Mlaba 2/20, Tucker 1/24)

Result: Pakistan win by seven wickets with five balls remaining



