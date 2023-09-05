De Kock has 'unfinished business,' says Walter as Proteas star bows out after World Cup

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the Cricket World Cup in India.

De Kock, who has already retired from Test cricket, will still be available in the shortest format of the game.

Proteas coach Rob Walter says De Kock still has unfinished business as he bows out of the one-dayers.

For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says Proteas star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who announced on Tuesday that he will retire from One-Day International (ODI) cricket after next month's World Cup, still has some unfinished and wants to bow out on a high.

De Kock was named in the Proteas' 15-man World Cup squad for the 50-over global showpiece that will run from 4 October to 19 November on the sub-continent.

"A player himself knows when it's the right time to step out. Quinny has been a magnificent player for South African cricket in the 50-over format," Walter told reporters on Tuesday.

"He has some unfinished business from a World Cup point of view. It's great to have his energy directed for these five one-dayers and then the World Cup to follow."

READ | Rookie Coetzee only surprise as Proteas name 2023 Cricket World Cup squad

De Kock, 30, who has been on the scene since 2013, made his ODI debut against New Zealand and has gone on to play 140 ODIs for the Proteas, scoring 5 966 at an average of 44.85, including 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

One of his career highlights came up against Australia in 2016 when scored a career-best 178 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Walter admits the game has changed and loyalties are questioned as the T20 format dominates world cricket.

De Kock, who had already retired from Test cricket, signed with the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL in Australia which would have clashed with South Africa's home series against India in December.

"We are living in an ever-changing world of cricket, where the league space is strong and becoming powerful," Walter said.

"The pull on players to be available for national teams as well as leagues ... and the inevitable clashing between those two.

"It's happened and will continue to happen. The most important thing is to manage the whole situation and try and understand the player's needs, especially as we lead up to the World Cup.

"The benefit of it is that our players will be playing strong T20 cricket in the lead-up to the World Cup.

"If we aren't malleable and flexible in the way we manage things, the inevitable end point is players will leave the international game, which is the last thing that we want."

De Kock, who will still be available to South Africa for the shortest format of the game, also led the Proteas for a brief period as full-time captain from 2020 to 2021.

"Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years," said Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe.

"He also wore the captain's armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.

"We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket."

The Proteas get their World Cup campaign under way against Sri Lanka on Saturday, 7 October.



