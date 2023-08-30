TV blackout for Australian tour of South Africa as Cricket SA, SABC fail to reach agreement

The SABC won't broadcast the Australian limited-overs tour of South Africa.

This was confirmed by Cricket South Africa after the two parties could not reach an agreement.

CSA, however, says it remains committed to bringing matches involving the Proteas to South Africans.

For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

As it stands, the Australian limited overs tour of South Africa won't be shown on SABC.



READ | Dossier of failure: Proteas' surprisingly poor T20 record at home against Aussies

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday that it had yet to reach an agreement with the SABC to cover the tour, comprising three T20Is and five ODIs, meaning millions of local cricket fans without access to pay TV will miss out.

"CSA and the SABC are proud to have, over the years, brought cricket content to the multitudes of cricket fans across the country. Through this partnership, content from the domestic cricket scene to the senior men's and women's teams was broadcast to waiting audiences, making the partnership between the SABC and CSA a thriving endeavour," the statement read.

The statement continued: "While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the thrill of the much-awaited Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans.

"Consequently, CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content. This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country. It is a symbiosis that binds the two organisations together.

AFP

"With CSA and the SABC partnership having provided mutually beneficial value in the past, CSA believes that it is in the interest of both the parties' stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future."

The first match in the T20 series takes place on Wednesday at Kingsmead in Durban (18:00).