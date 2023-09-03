Zimbabwean cricket great Heath Streak dead at 49

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain and one of the country's greatest ever players, Heath Streak, died at the age of 49 on Sunday.

He had been diagnosed with liver and colon cancer.

Streak's wife, Nadine, confirmed the news.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," she wrote on social media.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky."

Streak played in 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs in an international career that spanned 12 years from 1993 until 2005.

More to follow ...



