Dutch GP sets new records as Alonso, Verstappen rewrite F1's history books

  • Max Verstappen improved on several Formula 1 records, including besting some of his own.
  • It was the first time in the Dutch Grand Prix's history that the race was red-flagged.
  • Verstappen is 111 laps short of Sebastian Vettel's record of most laps led in a single season.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page.

The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix was a special one for many reasons. Not only were Formula 1's history and record books rewritten, but there were also many firsts - not just for the race, but for the Aston Martin team.

We revisit some of the stats and facts coming out of the Netherlands.

- Though the Dutch Grand Prix has been a fixture on the F1 calendar since 1952 - albeit on and off and returning in 2021 for the first time since 1985 - it was the first time in the race's history that the red flag was deployed.

READ | Perhaps unpopular, but correct: F1 makes right call as rain threatens Dutch GP safety

- With his win, Max Verstappen has tied Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record of winning nine consecutive races. Both drivers achieved this by racing for Red Bull.

- Between the 2003 San Marino and 2004 Japanese Grands Prix, Michael Schumacher set the record for winning 12 consecutive races starting from pole position. Verstappen tied this record around the Zandvoort Circuit on Sunday.

- It was Verstappen's 11th win of the season, surpassing his 2021 tally (10) and matching Lewis Hamilton's highest win tally in any season.

- Vettel holds the outright record for the most laps led in a single season (739) but Verstappen is closing in. The Dutchman led 628 laps in 2023, surpassing his '22 figure (616).

- Verstappen is yet to be beaten around Zandvoort, having won every edition since the race's 2021 return.

- Appearing on the Dutch GP podium with a P2 finish, Fernando Alonso now holds the record for the longest interval between the first and last F1 career podiums, breaking Schumacher's record. Between Malaysia 2003 and the Netherlands 2023, the interval now stands at 7 399 days!

READ | Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix, sends home crowd into overdrive

- With 18 points for P2 and a bonus point for setting the fastest lap of the race, Alonso's 168 points in 2023 surpasses his total points haul for Alpine (162 points) in 2021 and 2022 combined.

- Having made its F1 debut around Zandvoort 64 years ago, it is Aston Martin's first appearance on the podium here.

- Ferrari is yet to appear on the Dutch Grand Podium, with Carlos Sainz's P5 in Sunday's race the team's best-ever finish.

- McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished the Dutch Grand Prix in P9, scoring points on his manager Mark Webber's 47th birthday. Webber is a former Red Bull driver who teamed with Vettel.

