Italian GP | 'Goosebumps!': Top 3 drivers reflect on 'intense qualifying', Tifosi gets Leclerc love

Carlos Sainz secured pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in front of Ferrari's adoring fans.

It is Sainz's fourth pole position in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc round out the top 3.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc gave the Ferrari faithful something to cheer about as they secured a 1-3 in qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.



The local heroes, experiencing an upturn in pace this weekend, looked strong, but Spaniard Sainz nailed it ahead of 2023 title favourite and Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen.

"Honestly, it's been such an intense qualifying, especially Q3," Sainz said.

"We all three went for it, all on the limit. Goosebumps since I crossed the finish line, getting out of the car and seeing [the crowd] - it's incredible. It's the best feeling you can have as a driver. [On Sunday], I'm going to hold on to that P1; I'm going to give it my all."

It is Sainz's fourth career pole position, with both coming in Ferrari colours. In 2019, Leclerc, in his first season with the Italian team, secured both pole position and the win. Sainz hopes to experience the same sensation if he can cross the finish line in P1.

??: "TELL ME WE HAVE IT?! TELL ME WE HAVE IT?! @Carlossainz55, we can confirm, you have it ??Pole position at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix belongs to you! ??#ItalianGP #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/MIfd2pfA82 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2023

Going for the win

For Verstappen, it was a positive turn of events after what can only be described as a learning curve in the three practice sessions. The Dutchman came into the race as the favourite, but with many teams bringing car updates to this race, including Ferrari, it left Red Bull as sitting ducks.

Still, it is not just this, as the setup Verstappen opted for left him with a slight disadvantage of 0.013 seconds at Q3's end. The championship leader said he is happy with P2, but the win is his target for Sunday.

"[Qualifying] was good, we made some good improvements compared to [Friday]," he said. "I'm happy to be second today. Of course, [on Sunday] we'll try to win the race. We normally have a quick race car, but let's just enjoy today."

AFP Marco Bertorello

Leclerc, meanwhile, is more than content with being in the top 3, though he must be lamenting the missed opportunities of not challenging for P1. He lost out on P1 by 0.067sec, making the impact of what both he and Sainz did against Verstappen that much more impressive.



The Monegasque driver admitted to being disappointed, but said to achieve P3 in front of the home crowd can only be described as amazing.

"My feeling can only be amazing with the Tifosi, of course," Leclerc said after qualifying.

"On my side, I'm disappointed. I obviously wanted to be first, but to see Carlos is there for Ferrari... In Q3, I didn't have the slipstream, and this cost us one position at least. I don't smile very often when I'm P3, but being here and having this much support is an amazing feeling."