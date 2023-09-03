'Unbelievable and very tough' - Top 3 drivers react to record-breaking Italian GP

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix for his tenth consecutive victory in 2023.

The Red Bull was followed across the finish line by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz gave the Ferrari faithful something to cheer about with his third place in the race.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen may not have had everything go their way in the practice sessions and qualifying leading up to the Italian Grand Prix, but they always knew they had the better race pace to go for the win.

And it was indeed the case as on Lap 15/51, the Dutchman sailed past Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, eking out a lead of over a second per lap from there on out.

And after the pitstops, it was all about managing the tyres and the pace to bring the car home safely and register his record-breaking tenth consecutive win.

In the post-race interviews with 2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg, Verstappen admitted they had to work for it.

He said: "I mean, I never would have believed [10] was possible, but we had to work for it, so that was fun. It was so hard to get close and get a move into Turn 1 I had to force [Sainz] into a mistake. I tried to stay patient. It's a long race, and I just had to pick my moment."

Newsletter Weekly Formula 1: The Undercut Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.

Max: Sets dominant, all-time Formula 1 record

Also Max: "Not too bad!" ??



Another record to add to the @Max33Verstappen collection, with victory in Monza#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rZLikpbMfK — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

Back to form?



Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez had his work cut out as he made his way up the order from fifth. The Mexican crossed the finish line at the Monza Circuit 7.6 seconds after his teammate, securing second place after battling Sainz and his teammate Charles Leclerc for most of the race's second half.

"To get through Charles and then Carlos - I had to use all of my tyres," he said.

"I really thought at times, especially at the beginning... in the end, we managed to get both of them. I feel a lot more comfortable in the car, so I think we'll see my best form in the next races."

READ | Max Verstappen wins Italian GP, rewriting history with 10th consecutive victory

Perez has been off the pace since Verstappen passed him for the Miami Grand Prix's lead on 7 May. But with the team's top brass telling him to focus on second place in the championship and not challenging Verstappen, Perez has been steadily getting his groove back.

Perez took victory at last year's Singapore Grand Prix, the next stop on the 2023 calendar. Can he do it again, or will Verstappen make it 11 wins in a row?

Getty Images Ryan Pierse

A 'fun' battle



Sainz started on pole for the first time this year and the fourth in his F1 career, and said that he enjoyed the on-track battles with the drivers around him, especially Leclerc.

Nursing bruised and worn rear tyres, the Spaniard defended for all his worth, but could do little against the Red Bull's might - in both Verstappen and Perez's hands. But against Leclerc, the driver had to defend, especially because they were raising for the team's glory at their home race in front of their adoring fans.

And for a Ferrari driver, apart from winning, there is no greater honour than appearing on the Monza podium.

"Very tough, very tough," Sainz exclaimed.

"It can't get any tougher than it was today. To keep up with the Red Bulls, I paid the price with the rear tyres, but I did everything I could to defend. Hard racing, it's always a pleasure to race Charles when we [have] a chance. We had fun out there!"

The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix on 15 - 17 September.



