KTM fulfils 'big priority' of signing SA's Brad Binder to new long-term MotoGP deal

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
Brad Binder signing his new deal with the Red Bull KTM MotoGP team
  • Brad Binder resigned with the Red Bull KTM MotoGP team, keeping him there until the end of 2026.
  • The South African is embedded in the team setup, having been there since 2015.
  • Binder won the Moto3 championship with KTM in 2016.

South African MotoGP star Brad Binder signed a new three-year contract with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

Binder, who's been integral in the team's MotoGP success, put pen to paper at the KTM and Red Bull's home race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, giving him the ease of mind to tackle the 2023 season's remaining ten races knowing that his immediate future in the sport is secured.

Binder will stay with Red Bull KTM until the end of the 2026 season.

"A massive thank you to KTM and the management for trusting in me and for letting me be involved in this incredible programme for a few more years," Binder said.

"We are coming very close to what we want to achieve on the track, but I cannot say enough good things about the team and my crew.

"2015 and those first KTM races feel like a long time ago! But also time passes quickly, and we've made some special memories. I know there is a lot more to come, and cannot wait to build those stories.

"Thanks again."

Brad Binder with the Red Bull KTM MotoGP team's top brass

Embedded in KTM

A week after celebrating his 28th birthday on 11 August, Binder joined the Red Bull KTM team's top brass for the contract signing, extending a relationship that began in 2015. In 2016, his second year in Moto3, he won the Moto3 championship, with a move to Moto2 coming in 2017.

In 2020, when he joined the MotoGP team, Binder became the first athlete to complete the KTM GP Academy programme, progressing from the formative years in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to where he is now. He also secured KTM's first MotoGP victory in 2020 in the Czech Republic.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director, said: "Keeping Brad at the sharp point of our MotoGP programme was a big priority for us.

"We love everything about this guy. (He) is a valued part of the family, and his character and the way he is around the box, the fans, and the company makes him the ideal ambassador for us.

"We couldn't be happier to put that #33 bike in the box for a few more years to come."


