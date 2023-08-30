ASA's plans thwarted by chronic shortage of money, but they also need to think laterally

Given how long it is taking, Athletics South Africa's (ASA) turnaround strategy to enable Team SA to win major championship medals again has proven to be of the 18-wheeler truck variety.

It has been six years since South Africa won six medals at the World Championships in London, the most they had at a major championship post-isolation. At the time, the general consensus was that there were more where those medals came from. But Wayde van Niekerk's knee injury, Caster Semenya's ineligibility and Luvo Manyonga's whereabouts ban had the effect of immediately drying up the medals well as they were responsible for five of those medals (Ruswahl Samaai won the other).

With the build-up to Paris 2024 again coming up empty-handed - the closest Team SA got to a medal at the recently concluded World Championships in Budapest was Van Niekerk's last-place-finish in the 400m final - the spotlight has shifted to ASA's not-so-new leadership. Two years after coming into office on a ticket promising to regularly broadcast the sport, attract new sponsors and develop young talent, James Moloi and co are finally realising how long the repair job will take.