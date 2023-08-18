SA relay team flies under the radar for world champs in Budapest

With the world champs beginning on Saturday, the spotlight in the potential precious metals audit has shifted from usual suspects Wayde van Niekerk (400m) and Akani Simbine (100m) to the unsuspecting relay team.

"Every year we go into the championships we’re optimistic about our chances," Gorries begins.

"Personally, I always want to medal. It's just about getting that message across to the athletes. We were on a good high in 2021 until the stupid situation with the doping and the guys took a knock and there was a little bit of negativity around the relay.