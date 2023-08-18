SA relay team flies under the radar for world champs in Budapest

- Sprinter Thando Dlodlo's positive dope test in 2022 led to the SA relay team being stripped of the gold they snatched from Brazil on the finish line in Poland.
- The setback has taken the team some time to get over.
- But with no less than seven running options going to the world championships in Budapest, relays coach Paul Gorries believes they are a quiet chance for a medal.
Paul Gorries gives a knowing chuckle when the inevitable question is asked: how does he rate South Africa's chances for a relay medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest?
With the world champs beginning on Saturday, the spotlight in the potential precious metals audit has shifted from usual suspects Wayde van Niekerk (400m) and Akani Simbine (100m) to the unsuspecting relay team.
"Every year we go into the championships we’re optimistic about our chances," Gorries begins.
"Personally, I always want to medal. It's just about getting that message across to the athletes. We were on a good high in 2021 until the stupid situation with the doping and the guys took a knock and there was a little bit of negativity around the relay.
"But we're there and thereabouts. I think we have the team and guys with capabilities of getting a medal - you [should] never go to a major championship not expecting to medal."
The doping stupidity Gorries refers to was Thando Dlodlo testing positive for testosterone early last year, the sanction for that indiscretion stretching to the SA 4x100m relay team being stripped of a world relays gold medal they had snatched on the line from Brazil in Poland.
The setback took the wind out of the relay movement's sails in that Athletics South Africa (ASA) had begun holding relay camps in a bid to capitalise on the one athletics event which relies on teamwork more than anything for success.
That said, there hasn't been much time to get together this time around.
"We haven't got together as much this year, but we have some time in Budapest. Because the 100m finishes on day two, we have an extra two or three days for preparation," Gorries said.
"It was just difficult this year because everyone had their schedules in Europe, so they were all over the place. That's why, if you look at the squad, it's experienced with the exception of [Sinesipho] Dambile and [Benjamin] Richardson, who are youngsters but were part of the world juniors' squad that broke the world record."
As things stand, Gorries has no less than seven options in Simbine, Shaun Maswanganyi (100m and 200m), Richardson (100m), Dambile (200m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Rivaldo Roberts (4x100m) and Clarence Munyai (4x100m), with long jumper Cheswill Johnson on the wings if needed.
Although past performances and the year's top lists give him a basic sense of what his strongest four-man line-up might look like, Gorries says it's too soon to commit to anything.
"It's difficult to say, but if you look at our top 100m guys, it’s Shaun [9.91sec] and Akani [9.92sec] and Benjamin [10.10sec]. The nice thing about Shaun and Benjamin is they run the 100m and 200m, so they give you options on the straights and on the bends.
"Akani's experienced, so it's just about placings and who you put where. Then you can still call on the likes of Clarence, who's experienced, Rivaldo's quite new at it and there's still Luxolo ... So, it's just about finding the right blend.
"The only problem is with the 200m qualifying rounds, they fall on the days that we potentially have extra training. So, we probably won't depend too much on the 200m guys, but, obviously, when we get into a final the scenario will be different."
Although still only 22, Houston Cougars student Maswanganyi is probably more experienced than most of his teammates because he comes from a relay culture in the US Collegiate system.
"He's a super talent and he's used to anchoring for his team, but Akani's been our main guy over the past two years.
"Anchoring at the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) and anchoring at the world champs are two different things."
For all the resources in the shorter sprints relay, Team SA weren't quite able to put together a potentially potent 4x400m relay team because they only ended up with three entries in Van Niekerk (44.08sec), Zakithi Nene (44.74sec) and Lythe Pillay (44.80sec).
"We tried to qualify for it," Gorries explains.
"But what it showed me was, even though everyone was excited by the four-by-four, once you take those three out of the equation, what do we sit with? In my opinion, Wayde's Wayde and Zakithi's been running well on the circuit, and I think he has a good chance of making the final.
"But for us to reach the final we need another two strong guys with high 44s and low 45s if they both make the final. We had Matt (Nortje) who won bronze at the world juniors in 2021, but he's been injured.
"If we can keep guys like that and Gardeo Isaacs together, we'd have a little bit more depth in the 400m, then once we have the guys to get us to the final, we can use guys like Wayde ... then the potential is endless, even more so than the 4x100m."