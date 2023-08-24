Van Niekerk fails to roll back the years with last-place finish at World Champs 400m final

Wayde van Niekerk finished stone last in the 400m World Championships final to defer his dream of redemption at major championship level.

The world record holder had been a lucky qualifier for the final and his fortunes didn't improve in the race either, with Van Niekerk fading to last in a time of 45.11sec.

The result means not only is Van Niekerk still looking for a medal since his knee injury six years ago, Team SA are also wondering where their first medal will come from.

Wayde van Niekerk failed to roll back the years in the 400m final of the World Championships in Budapest on Thursday night, fading to stone last in the race with a time of 45.11sec.

The race was won by Jamaican youngster Antonio Watson in a time of 44.22sec, with Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith second in a time of 44.31sec and Quincy Hall taking bronze in 44.37sec. Having been lucky to make the final with one of the two fastest loser times, Van Niekerk just didn't have it in him to live up to the pace of his new rivals. The world record holder had started in a measured manner to prevent blowing out at the end but still faded from contention in lane two to finish last.

Van Niekerk's disappointment puts questions on what lies in the 31-year-old's future, given that he has struggled to get back into podium contention in the six years since he suffered his infamous knee injury. The result also means Team South Africa now have to put all their medal eggs in the men's 4x100m relay basket over the weekend.

The race was probably the most open it has ever been, with reigning world champion Michael Norman having opted not to go to Budapest to deal with persistent niggles throughout this season, while Olympic champion Steven Gardiner crashed out of his semi with a recurring knee injury he had just returned from this year.

There were numerous storylines in Thursday night's final, not least Van Niekerk's horrendous tale of bad luck since suffering his catastrophic knee injury six years ago. But Jamaica's Antonio Watson - coached by Usain Bolt's old coach, Glen Mills, and the fastest in the field with the 44.13sec lifetime best he posted in the semis - was looking to add the real thing to his World Youth and Under-18 titles at the ripe old age of 21.

American late bloomer Vernon Norwood, 31 and an Olympic gold medallist in the 4x400m relay and Olympic runner-up in the 4x400m mixed relay in Tokyo, was finally hoping for personal glory and capitalising on the fact that he had posted his lifetime best in the semis (44.26sec). Even Van Niekerk's friend and longtime rival, Kirani James, who has won everything there is to win in the event, was still a threat knocking on the door.

But it was Watson who stormed from almost nowhere in the final straight to an emphatic finish.

Shockingly, for someone whose 44.65sec was only sixth-fastest in the field in the final, Van Niekerk' 44.08sec made him the fastest runner in the decider, with the three athletes with quicker marks this season either injured or eliminated.

Van Niekerk had been surprisingly upbeat about needing the back door to get into the final: "Tonight was very disappointing ... but I live to fight another day. We've got a day of recovery, and then the final is a great opportunity for every one of us. It's all about the one who wants it the most.



"So, over the next couple of days I need to get my head right and prove to myself that this is what I want, and then we put our best foot forward in the final.”

As it turned out, he couldn't find that best foot despite a season in which he has won eight of his 10 races, the defeats coming in the semifinals and the final.



Earlier in the evening, three other South Africans - all in the 200m semifinals - had been in action with all of them failing to advance into Friday night's final. With the running order of the semifinals adjusted to factor in the fact that the athletes bound for the first semi had been involved in a golf buggy prang on their way to the stadium, Sinesipho Dambile was first to be eliminated. Running in a race in which the US's Kenny Bednarek and gifted Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo secured the automatic qualifying places, Dambile finished fifth but in a personal best time of 20.28sec.

There were to be no redeeming qualities for the other two half-lappers, with Luxolo Adams' 20.44sec only good for sixth place, while Shaun Maswanganyi's 20.65sec run in seventh in his race suggested the youngster - who recorded sub-10 and sub-20 PBs in both the 100m and the 200m this year, respectively - had left his best performances on the NCAA circuit and the World University Games.



