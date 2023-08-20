6m ago

Wayde on track: Strong start for Team SA at World Champs as Van Niekerk, Simbine progress

Lloyd Burnard
Wayde Van Niekerk (Getty)
Wayde Van Niekerk (Getty)

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk started his World Athletics Championships in Budapest comfortably on Sunday morning, winning his 400m heat in 44.57 to progress to the semi-finals. 

The world record holder, who rocked the athletics world with his 43.03 gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, suffered a devastating knee injury in 2017 that he has never truly recovered from. 

For the first time in years, however, Van Niekerk appears to be nearing his best and he clearly had plenty left in the tank as he cruised to victory on Sunday. 

"If there is a sentimental story at this World Athletics Championships, it is surely Wayde van Niekerk," the television commentator said via the SuperSport broadcast at the completion of the race. 

Van Niekerk's time was second fastest in the heats behind Norway's Havard Ingvaldsen while South Africa's Zakithi Nene was also quick enough for the semi-finals despite finishing fourth in his heat in 44.88.

South Africa's other major medal hope Akani Simbine, meanwhile, made his 100m semi-final by winning his heat in a time of 9.97 on Saturday night.

Tshepo Tshite also made the 1 500m semis by finishing 2nd in his heat in a time of 3:46.79.

Van Niekerk's 400m semi-final will take place on Tuesday while Simbine is next in action at 16:35 on Sunday.


