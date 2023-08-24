Don't miss Wayde in action: Van Niekerk due a little luck as he chases World Champs redemption

There were signs in the 400m World Championship semi-finals that Wayde van Niekerk may no longer be the athlete who could be relied on to kick devastatingly in the final straight anymore.

But, despite making it into the final as one of the "lucky losers" and sixth-fastest overall for Thursday's decider, he is also ironically the fastest man in the field this year.

After six years of bad luck, the world 400m record holder is due some luck.

For more sport, go to the News 24 sport front page.

The enduring memory of a race etched in the consciousness of every athletics-minded South African - Wayde van Niekerk's Olympic 400m final in 2016 - is one of the commentators thinking the world record holder is flagging on the final straight before exclaiming "he's pulling away!".

Looking at Van Niekerk's semi-final at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest on Tuesday night, it was difficult not to conclude that he has lost that ability to dig a little deeper and kick decisively in the final straight as Antonio Watson and Vernon Norwood swallowed him up in a fast race.

Whether that is as a result of age or the lingering effects of his serious knee injury in 2017 is a case of the truth being somewhere in the middle, but on Tuesday he didn't look like an athlete with a miraculous extra gear in reserve like he used to six years ago.

Going into the race, being in lane eight - the same lane from which he won Olympic gold and shattered the world record in Rio - was seen as being a good omen after years of uncertainty following his serious knee injury in 2017.

The catch with lane eight has always been that, because you can't see the other athletes from the outskirts of the track, you have to run like a madman and hope you're in front when the dust settles on the final straight.

Van Niekerk, who had enjoyed using Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith as a measure of where he should be in his heat because he could see him for the entirety of the race, resorted to his 2016 tactics and the body seemed to remind him he was seven years older as he finished in third place and in a time of 44.65sec in third place - outside automatic qualification.

READ | Van Niekerk scrapes into World Champs finals

What followed was Van Niekerk languishing in these world champs' version of purgatory, where he had to sit in the sweaty couches in a Queue Room designed for athletes with an outside chance of still qualifying to literally sweat it out until they're either eliminated or advance.

The curious thing about what should have been an ordeal for an athlete who can give the impression of being something of a sensitive perfectionist seemed like a release, if the mixed zone footage afterwards was anything to go by. Although disappointed, Van Niekerk was surprisingly upbeat at still having a shot at fighting for a medal.

"Tonight was very disappointing ... but I live to fight another day," he told the media around him. "We've got a day of recovery, and then the final is a great opportunity for every one of us. It's all about the one who wants it the most.

"So over the next couple of days I need to get my head right and prove to myself that this is what I want, and then we put our best foot forward in the final.”

The fighting talk probably comes from the wisdom earned through countless disappointments as numerous of his returns from the knee injury proved to be false dawns. Well, that and the fact that his assertion before the semi-finals was that the preliminary rounds were a fight for survival before giving the final everything proved to be prophetic, at least as far as clinging on for dear life is concerned.

Now for the "giving it [all] that's left", part.

Shockingly, for someone who's only sixth-fastest in the field in the final, Van Niekerk' 44.08sec makes him the fastest runner in the decider this year, with the three athletes with quicker marks this season either injured or eliminated. But he starts the race from lane two, where he will be able to pace himself from seeing the rest of the field but will also be cramped by the confines of the inside lane.

As for the race itself, it's probably the most open it has ever been, with reigning world champion Michael Norman having opted not to go to Budapest to deal with some niggles while Olympic champion Steven Gardiner crashed out of his semi with a recurring knee injury he has just returned from.

But Jamaica's Watson - coached by Usain Bolt's old coach, Glen Mills, and the fastest in the field with the 44.13sec lifetime best he posted in the semis - is looking to add to his World Youth and Under-18 titles at the ripe old age of 21.

America's late bloomer Vernon Norwood, 31 and an Olympic gold medallist in the 4x400m relay and Olympic runner-up in the 4x400m mixed relay in Tokyo, is finally hoping for personal glory.

Van Niekerk's friend and longtime rival, Kirani James, who has won everything there is to win in the event in the sport, is still a threat knocking on the door.

There are numerous back stories in Thursday night's final (start time 21:35), and Van Niekerk is no different with his horrendous tale of bad luck. Many South Africans were discouraged by the "lucky" way in which he made the final.

Maybe the poor man is due a little luck in his search for major championship redemption.



