17 Aug

'Absolutely disgusting': Ireland coach Farrell slams 'circus' over son Owen's rescinded red card

Owen and Andy Farrell (Getty)
  • England left Owen Farrell out of their side to face Ireland on Saturday.
  • Farrell's involvement in the World Cup is in doubt after World Rugby appealed against the decision to overturn his red card against Wales.
  • His father, Ireland coach Andy Farrell, has had his say about the saga.
  • For more sports news, go to the News24 Sport front page

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has labelled the "circus" surrounding the row over son Owen's rescinded red card "absolutely disgusting".

England captain Farrell's involvement in the World Cup is under a fresh cloud after World Rugby appealed against the decision to overturn his red card from Saturday's warm-up match with Wales.

An independent disciplinary panel caused uproar on Tuesday when it cleared 31-year-old flyhalf Farrell to play following a shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham, which had been expected to lead to a significant ban.

England coach Steve Borthwick has now decided to leave Saracens star Farrell out of his squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Six Nations Grand Slam champions Ireland in Dublin.

The 48-year-old Andy Farrell, conceding his was not an impartial view, was nevertheless angered by much of the criticism surrounding his son.

"Whatever I say is probably flawed anyway," said Farrell senior after naming his side to play England. "When you're talking about somebody's son and asking the question, it's always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter?

"I don't normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son."

However, the former dual code international added: "But what I probably would say at this moment in time is that the circus that's gone on in and around all of this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion, disgusting.

"I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that."

Teams:

Ireland

15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Cian Prendergast, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 5 James Ryan (captain), 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter

Substitutes: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Caelan Doris, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Keith Earls

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Ben Earl, 6 Courtney Lawes (captain), 5 David Ribbans, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge

Substitutes: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jack Willis, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence


