Another blow for Les Bleus: France World Cup hopes rocked by withdrawal of Willemse

accreditation
French forward Paul Willemse. (Photo Getty Images)
France suffered another big blow to their hopes of winning the Rugby World Cup with the withdrawal on Friday of second row forward Paul Willemse, a week ahead of the opening match against New Zealand.

The 30-year-old Pretoria-born lock has been replaced in the 33-man squad by Montpellier teammate Bastien Chalureau, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced.

According to several media reports, Willemse, who also missed the 2019 World Cup after getting injured in the build-up, hurt his thigh during the week.

Last season, he played just 13 games for Montpellier, mainly due to a recurring thigh injury.

Willemse, who played in three of France's warm-up matches including Sunday's 41-17 win over Australia, remains on the list of 10 reserves who could be recalled to the squad during the competition.

Chalureau, 31, made his professional debut for Perpignan in the second division in 2015 but only graduated to the Top 14 during a brief stay at Toulouse in 2019 and then with Montpellier where he has been since 2020.

He made his first international appearance against South Africa in Marseille last November.

Willemse's withdrawal follows that of fly-half Romain Ntamack, who ruptured a knee ligament in the second warm-up match against Scotland.

Prop Cyril Baille is unavailable for the start of the competition because of a calf injury while centre Jonathan Danty (thigh) is doubtful for the opening match against the All Blacks on September 8.


