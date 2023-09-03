1h ago

Share

Club rugby violence rears its head again in Boland

accreditation
Simnikiwe Xabanisa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
Rugby ball (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

The spectre of club rugby violence reared its head again on Saturday when the West Coast League match between Saldanha Bay and St Helena Bay was called off due to a mass brawl, with one spectator sustaining head wounds after being cut with a broken bottle top.

READ | Rassie pokes detractors of Boks' 7-1 split: 'We'd definitely use it again'

Having kicked off the hostilities with three yellow cards in the first half, the two clubs - who were involved in a similar incident for a second time this season - conspired to have the match called off in the 50th minute with St Helena leading 13-9. Two players, Saldanha's replacement prop and St Helena's hooker, were sent off for fighting. But upon leaving the field, the two once again got into another scrap, which was joined by members of the public including Saldanha's captain, who was apparently part of security on the day because he was serving a suspension from being sent off last week.

The resultant free-for-all ended up with a visiting spectator (Saldanha hosted the game) sustaining cuts to the head from a broken bottle top, according to St Helena chairperson Edmund Williams.

"The spectator was taking a video of how the Saldanha spectators were throwing bottles at our players," said Williams. "When they saw it, they went to him, beat him and stabbed him in the head with a bottle top. But I think he's OK."

As ever in these situations, who was at fault is a he said, he said affair, with both clubs set to submit their reports to the Boland Cavaliers Rugby Union on Monday.

St Helena are already in hot water with authorities, having been found guilty and punished because their supporters were deemed to have attempted to attack a referee in the corresponding fixture between the two clubs. The punishment was a R50 000 fine of which R25 000 was suspended, with a six-game without supporters punishment imposed and a docking of 15 points. Because other clubs complained about also being punished when playing St Helena, the punishment has since been amended to them playing two home games without spectators and playing their other four home games away from home.

Saldanha put out a statement compiled by their executive committee which slammed the events that took place at their ground: "We are the reigning back-to-back League Champions and deplore the incident as we have a proud history of no-incidents at our stadium and at away games. All evidence was collected, and a report has been compiled and will be urgently forwarded to the Boland Rugby Union." 

Asked for comment, Boland CEO Quintin van Rooyen texted: "The various parties, like the referee and the clubs will submit their reports to our offices as required. All other evidence will be collected, and our Disciplinary Committee will handle the matter as per our bylaws and constitution."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
41% - 5091 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1279 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
24% - 2931 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
17% - 2090 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
8% - 1013 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo