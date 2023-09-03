Club rugby violence rears its head again in Boland

The spectre of club rugby violence reared its head again on Saturday when the West Coast League match between Saldanha Bay and St Helena Bay was called off due to a mass brawl, with one spectator sustaining head wounds after being cut with a broken bottle top.

Having kicked off the hostilities with three yellow cards in the first half, the two clubs - who were involved in a similar incident for a second time this season - conspired to have the match called off in the 50th minute with St Helena leading 13-9. Two players, Saldanha's replacement prop and St Helena's hooker, were sent off for fighting. But upon leaving the field, the two once again got into another scrap, which was joined by members of the public including Saldanha's captain, who was apparently part of security on the day because he was serving a suspension from being sent off last week.



The resultant free-for-all ended up with a visiting spectator (Saldanha hosted the game) sustaining cuts to the head from a broken bottle top, according to St Helena chairperson Edmund Williams.

"The spectator was taking a video of how the Saldanha spectators were throwing bottles at our players," said Williams. "When they saw it, they went to him, beat him and stabbed him in the head with a bottle top. But I think he's OK."

As ever in these situations, who was at fault is a he said, he said affair, with both clubs set to submit their reports to the Boland Cavaliers Rugby Union on Monday.

St Helena are already in hot water with authorities, having been found guilty and punished because their supporters were deemed to have attempted to attack a referee in the corresponding fixture between the two clubs. The punishment was a R50 000 fine of which R25 000 was suspended, with a six-game without supporters punishment imposed and a docking of 15 points. Because other clubs complained about also being punished when playing St Helena, the punishment has since been amended to them playing two home games without spectators and playing their other four home games away from home.

Saldanha put out a statement compiled by their executive committee which slammed the events that took place at their ground: "We are the reigning back-to-back League Champions and deplore the incident as we have a proud history of no-incidents at our stadium and at away games. All evidence was collected, and a report has been compiled and will be urgently forwarded to the Boland Rugby Union."

Asked for comment, Boland CEO Quintin van Rooyen texted: "The various parties, like the referee and the clubs will submit their reports to our offices as required. All other evidence will be collected, and our Disciplinary Committee will handle the matter as per our bylaws and constitution."



