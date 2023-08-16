Derick Hougaard opens up after health scare: 'The doctors call my recovery a miracle'

Derick Hougaard says he still feels "a little weak" a couple of months after awakening from a coma.

Hougaard nearly lost his life in June and adds doctors call his recovery a "miracle".

The former Bok and Bulls flyhalf says he was deeply moved by the outpouring of love from fans.

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard has opened up on his recovery process following a health scare earlier this year.

In June, Hougaard was rushed to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria where he spent three weeks in intensive care. He battled respiratory pneumonia and was placed in a coma for 13 days.

Two months after waking up from the coma, Hougaard acknowledged in a radio interview with Jacaranda FM that the recovery process remains a long and arduous one.

"I look a lot better than I feel," he said. "I still feel a little weak and I am always out of breath. The tube from the ventilator left a bit of damage, but all in all, I am feeling good."

The period spent in the coma remains a blur to Hougaard, and he admitted to feeling unsettled at the realisation that doctors estimate only a 50% survival rate for similar cases.

"Over the past two weeks it has really hit me that I could have died, so I am processing that. I think it was definitely a lot worse for other people than what it was for me. It's terrifying thinking how this affected my family, my parents, my kids and (girlfriend) Nádine."

As Hougaard continues his recovery journey at home, he said he was deeply moved by the outpouring of love from fans.

"Friends flew in from overseas and Cape Town to pray outside the hospital. Witnessing this level of care makes you feel cherished and reminds you that people still want you in their lives.

"To everyone, wherever you are, thank you for your prayers. The doctors call my recovery a miracle, but I believe it's the power of those prayers," he added. "Thank you for standing by me from my first day at Loftus to now. Thank you for showing your care and support. I truly appreciate it."

Hougaard, meanwhile, also announced a forthcoming documentary series in which he collaborated with producer Rian van Heerden on a tell-all project which captures his life's journey.

Filming took place for over six months before Hougaard's health scare, and the documentary is set to premiere on kykNET in October.

"I was very excited to do this documentary," Hougaard added.

"It's the longest and the most expensive production that I have ever done. In the first episode, I said I want to make a change in people's lives. There was a lot I wanted to remove from the documentary, but I wanted to be brutally truthful and vulnerable when I tell my story. This was a journey for the books."

Hougaard played over 100 matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2008 and also had stints with English clubs Leicester (2008-2009) and Saracens (2009-2012).

He played eight Test matches for the Springboks and was part of the 2003 World Cup side that progressed to the quarter-finals of that year's global showpiece.

Listen to the full interview on JacPod



