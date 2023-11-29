England captain Owen Farrell breaks from international rugby to prioritise 'mental well-being'

Owen Farrell is taking a break from international rugby to focus on his mental well-being.

Farrell captained England at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, were they fell just short to the Springboks in the semi-finals.

England Rugby have given the player their full backing and support.

England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for the 2024 Six Nations Championship after deciding to take a break from international rugby "to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being".

In a statement, Saracens said on Wednesday that the 32-year-old will continue to captain and play for them at club level.

"Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being," read the Saracens statement.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.

"As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

Farrell has won 112 caps since making his debut in 2012 and is England's all-time leading points scorer with 1,237.

He captained England to the final of the 2019 World Cup and the last four of this year's World Cup, which ended in a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.

"Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."