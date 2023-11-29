29 Nov 2023

Share

England captain Owen Farrell breaks from international rugby to prioritise 'mental well-being'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Owen Farrell. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Owen Farrell. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • Owen Farrell is taking a break from international rugby to focus on his mental well-being. 
  • Farrell captained England at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, were they fell just short to the Springboks in the semi-finals. 
  • England Rugby have given the player their full backing and support. 
  • For more, visit News24 Sport's home page.

England captain Owen Farrell will not be available for the 2024 Six Nations Championship after deciding to take a break from international rugby "to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being".

In a statement, Saracens said on Wednesday that the 32-year-old will continue to captain and play for them at club level.

"Owen Farrell has decided to take a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his and his family's mental well-being," read the Saracens statement.

"This means he will not be available for selection for the 2024 Six Nations.

"He will continue to play for Saracens and captain the club.

"As always, Owen will have the full support of everyone at the club."

Farrell has won 112 caps since making his debut in 2012 and is England's all-time leading points scorer with 1,237.

He captained England to the final of the 2019 World Cup and the last four of this year's World Cup, which ended in a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

England head coach Steve Borthwick said: "He is an exemplary player, captain and leader and always gives his all for his country.

"It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.

"Together with all of us at England Rugby, I will do everything I can to ensure that he has the support he requires going forward."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
englandspringboksowen farrellrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
50% - 2967 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
45% - 2668 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 355 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo