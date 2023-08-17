8m ago

Owen Farrell back in the spotlight as World Rugby appeals overturned red card

Herman Mostert
England flyhalf Owen Farrell. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • England skipper Owen Farrell could yet receive a ban for a dangerous tackle after World Rugby appealed his disciplinary ruling.
  • The ruling earlier in the week, which was administered by Six Nations Rugby, rescinded a red card Farrell received.
  • Farrell had performed a dangerous tackle on Wales loose forward Taine Basham.
World Rugby on Thursday announced it will appeal the disciplinary ruling regarding England captain Owen Farrell.

Earlier in the week, Farrell was cleared to play at the Rugby World Cup after his red card against Wales was rescinded at a disciplinary hearing.

In last Saturday's match at Twickenham, Farrell had performed a dangerous tackle on Wales loose forward Taine Basham. He received a yellow card, which was then upgraded to red upon further review of the Foul Play Review Officer.

The subsequent disciplinary hearing was administered by Six Nations Rugby, with an all-Australian disciplinary panel ruling that the Foul Play Review Officer "was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card.

"On that basis, the Committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately."

But World Rugby has now announced that it "will exercise its right to appeal".

A statement from the global governing body on Thursday read: "World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact. Player welfare is the sport's number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport.

"Having considered the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted.

"In line with provisions set out under Regulation 17, an independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Further details regarding the hearing, including appointments and date, will be confirmed by Six Nations Rugby."

This latest development now puts Farrell's World Cup participation in jeopardy.

Steve Borthwick's England launch their group campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England also face Japan, Chile and Samoa in Pool D.


