SA-born quartet crack nod in Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad, scrumhalf White passed fit

Scotland have named their Rugby World Cup squad, with scrumhalf Ben White recovering from injury to be included.

The squad features four South African-born players - props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman, centre Kyle Steyn and winger Duhan van der Merwe.

Scottish-born former Stormers centre Huw Jones is also included.

Ben White was included in coach Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup announced on Wednesday following fears the scrumhalf might miss the tournament in France.

READ | Biggar back at No 10 as Wales make 13 changes for Springboks Test

First-choice No 9 White suffered an ankle injury in the first of two warm-up games against France earlier this month but has been passed fit after consulting a specialist.

There was no place in the 33-man tour party for Stuart McInally, who captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh hooker announced at the end of last season that he would retire following the end of the September-October World Cup.

McInally won his 49th cap in last Saturday's 30-27 warm-up defeat by France in Saint-Etienne.

Townsend's squad will be captained by flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Your Scotland squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 ??????????????Read more ?? https://t.co/ZwUgDQeIUS pic.twitter.com/OfV4e0yFhy — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 16, 2023

Strong SA flavour

It includes 14 players who were the squad in 2019, with four - South African-born WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray and Finn Russell - set to appear in a third World Cup.

White will face competition for the No 9 jersey from the Glasgow duo of Ali Price and George Horne.

South Africa-born winger Duhan van der Merwe, centre Kyle Steyn and prop Pierre Schoeman also feature in the squad, while former Stormers centre Huw Jones is also included. Jones was born in Scotland but first made his mark playing for UCT's Ikey Tigers in the Varsity Cup.

The Scots - who have faced France twice and Italy in recent weeks - have one more warm-up match at home to Georgia a week on Saturday.

Scotland face a daunting task in Pool B at the World Cup which includes world number one side Ireland, reigning champions South Africa, Tonga and Romania.

The Scots begin their World Cup campaign proper against the Springboks in Marseille on 10 September.

Scotland Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards

Props: Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached)

Hookers: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow)

Locks: Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow)

Loose forward: Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs

Scrumhalves: Ben White (Toulon/FRA), George Horne (Glasgow), Ali Price (Glasgow)

Flyhalves: Finn Russell (Bath/ENG), Ben Healy (Edinburgh)

Wings: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

Centres: Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester/ENG), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath/ENG), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow)

Fullbacks: Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)



