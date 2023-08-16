5h ago

Share

SA-born quartet crack nod in Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad, scrumhalf White passed fit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duhan van der Merwe (Getty)
Duhan van der Merwe (Getty)
  • Scotland have named their Rugby World Cup squad, with scrumhalf Ben White recovering from injury to be included.
  • The squad features four South African-born players - props WP Nel and Pierre Schoeman, centre Kyle Steyn and winger Duhan van der Merwe.
  • Scottish-born former Stormers centre Huw Jones is also included.

Ben White was included in coach Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup announced on Wednesday following fears the scrumhalf might miss the tournament in France.

READ | Biggar back at No 10 as Wales make 13 changes for Springboks Test

First-choice No 9 White suffered an ankle injury in the first of two warm-up games against France earlier this month but has been passed fit after consulting a specialist.

There was no place in the 33-man tour party for Stuart McInally, who captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh hooker announced at the end of last season that he would retire following the end of the September-October World Cup.

McInally won his 49th cap in last Saturday's 30-27 warm-up defeat by France in Saint-Etienne.

Townsend's squad will be captained by flanker Jamie Ritchie.

Strong SA flavour

It includes 14 players who were the squad in 2019, with four - South African-born WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray and Finn Russell - set to appear in a third World Cup.

White will face competition for the No 9 jersey from the Glasgow duo of Ali Price and George Horne.

South Africa-born winger Duhan van der Merwe, centre Kyle Steyn and prop Pierre Schoeman also feature in the squad, while former Stormers centre Huw Jones is also included. Jones was born in Scotland but first made his mark playing for UCT's Ikey Tigers in the Varsity Cup.

The Scots - who have faced France twice and Italy in recent weeks - have one more warm-up match at home to Georgia a week on Saturday.

Scotland face a daunting task in Pool B at the World Cup which includes world number one side Ireland, reigning champions South Africa, Tonga and Romania.

The Scots begin their World Cup campaign proper against the Springboks in Marseille on 10 September.

Scotland Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards

Props: Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached)

Hookers: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow)

Locks: Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow)

Loose forward: Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Backs

Scrumhalves: Ben White (Toulon/FRA), George Horne (Glasgow), Ali Price (Glasgow)

Flyhalves: Finn Russell (Bath/ENG), Ben Healy (Edinburgh)

Wings: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

Centres: Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester/ENG), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath/ENG), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow)

Fullbacks: Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
scotlandrwc 2023duhan van der merwepierre schoemankyle steynwp nelBen Whiterugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Sekhukhune United FC 1
Moroka Swallows 1
View More
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1675 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 450 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1222 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 876 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
The 3 essentials to consider when investing in a new laptop

14 Aug

The 3 essentials to consider when investing in a new laptop
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo